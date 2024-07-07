MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Endrick makes first start for Brazil in quarterfinal against Uruguay

The 17-year-old is filling in for a suspended Vincius Junior, who is sitting this fixture out after accumulating two yellow cards in the group stage.

Published : Jul 07, 2024 06:11 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Endrick of Brazil gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Paraguay and Brazil.
Endrick of Brazil gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Paraguay and Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Endrick of Brazil gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Paraguay and Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Teenage sensation Endrick is set to make his first start for Brazil when the Canaries face Uruguay in the Copa America 2024 quarterfinal on Saturday at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, Las Vegas.

The 17-year-old is filling in for a suspended Vincius Junior, who is sitting this fixture out after accumulating two yellow cards in the group stage.

Endrick made his international debut when he came off the bench against Colombia in November 2023 during a World Cup qualifier.

The teen also made an appearance as a substitute against Argentina a few days later, before scoring his first ever international goal during a friendly match against England.

In the Copa America 2024, Endrick, prior to the quarterfinals, appeared in all three group stage matches as a substitute.

