England women not to play in 2021 SheBelieves Cup due to COVID concerns

England women's football team will not participate in the SheBelieves Cup next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. - Twitter Reuters 31 July, 2020 10:25 IST The England women's team will not participate in the annual SheBelieves Cup next year due to "uncertainties" around the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the United States, British media reported on Thursday.England has taken part in the invitational round-robin tournament every year since its inception in 2016 and was crowned champion last year when it topped the standings ahead of host United States, Japan and Brazil.The FA said that travel concerns and a tight international window did not make a trip to the U.S. feasible.READ | Women's World Cup heads to a welcome Down Under in 2023 "The FA has taken the decision not to enter next year's SheBelieves Cup in the USA," it said in a statement."Our withdrawal from the competition in 2021 is based on existing uncertainties around the future trend of the COVID-19 pandemic, together with a detailed review of our technical priorities for England Women."The clear focus for our technical team will be to deliver an international fixture programme which provides the best possible performance outcomes for the Lionesses as we begin a crucial three-year period building to the home Euro in 2022 and women's World Cup in 2023."The U.S. won its third title at this year's edition, which was held in March before the pandemic shut down world sport, while England finished third.