England’s Lionesses to open Euro defence at Wembley against Sweden, to face France next

The 2023 World Cup runner-up host Sweden on April 5 to kick off its Euro 2025 qualifying campaign and will also face France and Ireland in Group A3.

Published : Mar 08, 2024 23:40 IST , CHENNAI

Reuters
File Photo: England’s lionesses during the Women’s World Cup in 2019
File Photo: England's lionesses during the Women's World Cup in 2019 | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File Photo: England’s lionesses during the Women’s World Cup in 2019 | Photo Credit: AFP

England’s Lionesses will begin the defence of its European Championship title next month at Wembley, the scene of its Euro 2022 triumph.

The 2023 World Cup runner-up host Sweden on April 5 to kick off its Euro 2025 qualifying campaign and will also face France and Ireland in Group A3.

The Lionesses defeated Germany 2-1 at Wembley in July, 2022 to lift the trophy.

“Wembley holds such special memories and I am delighted we can begin our EURO qualifiers in our home against Sweden,” Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman said. “In all, it’s going to be an exciting qualification campaign against three top opponents.

“I’m sure the fans are looking forward to the games and it’s really nice that we’re playing our three home games in really special venues in different parts of England.

England will also host France at St James’ Park in Newcastle on May 31 and Ireland on July 12 at Carrow Road in Norwich.

The Lionesses has never played at St James’ Park. The game is part of a north-east double-header with the England men playing Bosnia in a friendly on June 3. 

Related Topics

England women /

Lionesses /

Women's Euro 2022 /

European Championships

