Arsenal signs Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City

Arsenal has signed Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, the north London Premier League club announced on Monday.

He is roped in on a long-term contract with Arsenal and will don the No.9 shirt for the Gunners.

Welcome to Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus pic.twitter.com/kPgOx9uVZd — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 4, 2022

Jesus, 25, scored 95 goals in 236 appearances in all competitions during his five seasons in Manchester and has won the Premier League title four times, the FA Cup, and the League Cup three times.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported the 25-year-old Brazil international was signed in a deal worth 45 million pounds.

"I'm very excited. The club has done a tremendous job to recruit a player of this stature," Arteta said.

"This is a position that's been on our radar for a long time now and we have managed to get a player that we all wanted, so I'm really happy." added Arteta.