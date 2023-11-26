MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Alexander-Arnold says, Man City draw ‘instils belief’ for Liverpool

The 25-year-old ended City's run of 23 wins at the Etihad Stadium in all competitions, including a 4-1 hammering of the Merseyside outfit in April, when he drilled in an 80th-minute equaliser with his right foot.

Published : Nov 26, 2023 16:58 IST , MANCHESTER - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring against Manchester City.
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring against Manchester City. | Photo Credit: AP / Rui Vieira
infoIcon

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring against Manchester City. | Photo Credit: AP / Rui Vieira

Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold wants his side to grab all three points when they take on their opponents, but given Manchester City’s form at home, the right back said Saturday’s 1-1 draw is a step in the right direction.

The 25-year-old, a product of Liverpool’s academy, ended City’s run of 23 wins at the Etihad Stadium in all competitions, including a 4-1 hammering of the Merseyside outfit in April, when he drilled in an 80th-minute equaliser with his right foot.

After finishing fifth in the Premier League last season, Liverpool are just two points adrift of the top spot in this campaign.

Asked whether something was building at Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold told Sky Sports: “For sure. There’s been many times we’ve played a lot better against City and lost the game. So, to come here and get the point is a good result for us.

“It was something that we needed as a team and, I think it just instils that belief that even when we don’t play well against the champions...

“You can still get a point against them then at least you’re doing something right and we’ve dug in deep today and got that point.”

READ MORE: Premier League 2023-24: Havertz header moves Arsenal to top of table after 1-0 win over Brentford

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said his team made progress against Pep Guardiola’s side but are still going through a transition period.

“I think we passed a test - I am not sure if it was the test,” the German told reporters.

“Last year, we had a team that played long together, and we got completely under the wheels here and had no chance. Today, we had a chance. I am not silly - if you ask who was more likely to win the game, it was City, obviously.

“We don’t check if we are as good as City.”

Liverpool next welcome Austrian club LASK at Anfield in the Europa League on Thursday before taking on 15th-placed Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.

