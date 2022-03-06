Arsenal piles misery on Watford with 3-2 win

Arsenal added to struggling Watford's woes with a 3-2 win at Vicarage Road on Sunday, boosting their hopes of Champions League football next season and keeping its host mired in the Premier League relegation zone.

Martin Odegaard put the Gunners ahead in the fifth minute, latching on to a Bukayo Saka pass after a sweeping move down the right and lashing the ball in low under Watford keeper Ben Foster.

Cucho Hernandez replied in spectacular fashion for Watford six minutes later with a perfectly timed bicycle kick that left the Arsenal back line rooted to the spot.

Saka reclaimed the lead for Arsenal on the half hour, stealing the ball off Tom Cleverley outside the box, playing a one-two with his captain Alexandre Lacazette and thumping his shot high into the net.

Early in the second half, Gabriel Martinelli finished off a well-worked Arsenal move with a strike from distance to give the visitors a two-goal cushion.

But Watford's Moussa Sissoko put the visitor on edge in the 86th minute, skipping in behind the defence and squeezing a shot under keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal rode its luck in the final minutes, however, to hold on for the win.

Arsenal climbed to fourth place in the table ahead of the Manchester derby, with 48 points from 25 games - and with games in hand on the teams around it. Watford remained 19th on 19 points.