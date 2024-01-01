MagazineBuy Print

Arteta laments ‘worst game of the season’ as Arsenal misses out on top spot

The North London side has 40 points after 20 matches, two behind leader Liverpool which plays its game in hand on Monday against Newcastle United.

Published : Jan 01, 2024 08:26 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the match against Fulham.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the match against Fulham. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the match against Fulham. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Arsenal cannot afford to repeat the performance that led to Sunday’s 2-1 loss at Fulham if it wants to fight for the Premier League title, manager Mikel Arteta said.

Arteta called it the club’s “worst game of the season” after Arsenal failed to capitalise on an early lead and lost its second straight game, ending the year fourth after being top of the table at Christmas.

“Painful and sad day, that’s how I would sum it up... we simply weren’t good enough. We could not control the direct play. It was so easy for (Fulham) to win that first, second ball and have opportunity to run, and we conceded (two goals that way). What happened today cannot happen again. Because if you do that you will never have the chance to be where we want to be,” Arteta told reporters.

The North London side has 40 points after 20 matches, two behind leader Liverpool which plays its game in hand on Monday against Newcastle United.

“It could have been a beautiful way to end the year and finish top of the league, but these are the margins,” Arteta added.

The Spaniard said the team needed to focus on improving going forward. “We want to win games. We have a chance to be the best in the best in the league with these players. So, they are really good and we are going to continue to work with them.”

Arsenal resumes its league campaign on January 20 against Crystal Palace.

