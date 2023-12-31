MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Tottenham ends Bournemouth hot streak with 3-1 victory

Tottenham Hotspur brought resurgent Bournemouth down to earth with a flattering 3-1 Premier League victory thanks to goals by Pape Matar Sarr, Son Heung-min and Richarlison on Sunday.

Published : Dec 31, 2023 22:10 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after the team’s victory in the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth.
Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after the team’s victory in the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after the team’s victory in the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur brought resurgent Bournemouth down to earth with a flattering 3-1 Premier League victory thanks to goals by Pape Matar Sarr, Son Heung-min and Richarlison on Sunday.

Bournemouth was unbeaten in seven league games with six wins in that sequence and will wonder how that run was not extended as they dominated at times in rain-hit north London.

READ | Arsenal misses chance to go top of Premier League with 2-1 loss at Fulham

Sarr gave Tottenham an early lead before he went off injured while captain Son and Richarlison scored late on after the home side had ridden its luck against a slick visiting side.

Alex Scott replied for Bournemouth in the 84th minute but it was scant consolation for Andoni Iraola’s side.

Unconvincing as it was, Tottenham’s win sent them into the New Year in the thick of the battle for a top-four finish.

It has 39 points from 20 games, one behind fourth-placed Arsenal and only three adrift of leaders Liverpool. 

Related Topics

Tottenham Hotspur /

Son Heung-min /

Richarlison /

Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas 36-37 Bengaluru Bulls: Thalaivas maintains slender lead over Bulls; Parteek Dahiya scores 25 points to lead Gujarat to 51-42 win vs Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Tottenham ends Bournemouth hot streak with 3-1 victory
    Reuters
  3. India’s batting order experiments key for 2025 WC prep
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Premier League: Arsenal misses chance to go top of Premier League with 2-1 loss at Fulham
    AP
  5. Spurs honours ‘keeper Lloris for 11 years service
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Tottenham ends Bournemouth hot streak with 3-1 victory
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Arsenal misses chance to go top of Premier League with 2-1 loss at Fulham
    AP
  3. Liverpool tops Premier League: Which teams have led on New Year’s eve and who won the title finally?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Luton’s Lockyer doing well after cardiac arrest, thanks those who saved his life
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2023-24 stats: Haaland leads Golden Boot race; Alisson, Onana top of Golden Glove
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas 36-37 Bengaluru Bulls: Thalaivas maintains slender lead over Bulls; Parteek Dahiya scores 25 points to lead Gujarat to 51-42 win vs Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Tottenham ends Bournemouth hot streak with 3-1 victory
    Reuters
  3. India’s batting order experiments key for 2025 WC prep
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Premier League: Arsenal misses chance to go top of Premier League with 2-1 loss at Fulham
    AP
  5. Spurs honours ‘keeper Lloris for 11 years service
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment