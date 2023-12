Premier League: Tottenham ends Bournemouth hot streak with 3-1 victory

Tottenham Hotspur brought resurgent Bournemouth down to earth with a flattering 3-1 Premier League victory thanks to goals by Pape Matar Sarr, Son Heung-min and Richarlison on Sunday.

Bournemouth was unbeaten in seven league games with six wins in that sequence and will wonder how that run was not extended as they dominated at times in rain-hit north London.

Sarr gave Tottenham an early lead before he went off injured while captain Son and Richarlison scored late on after the home side had ridden its luck against a slick visiting side.

Alex Scott replied for Bournemouth in the 84th minute but it was scant consolation for Andoni Iraola’s side.

Unconvincing as it was, Tottenham’s win sent them into the New Year in the thick of the battle for a top-four finish.

It has 39 points from 20 games, one behind fourth-placed Arsenal and only three adrift of leaders Liverpool.