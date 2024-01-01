Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso to undergo back surgery

Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso will undergo back surgery in the coming days, the club announced on Sunday.

Barcelona said the surgery is aimed at fixing the “problems in the lumbar region” that have kept the 33-year-old Alonso sidelined in recent weeks.

The club said it will give further details after the surgery is conducted. It did not give a timetable for Alonso’s recovery.

Alonso has played seven games this season, four as a starter. He has made a total of 44 appearances with Barcelona, scoring three goals.

Barcelona is in fourth place in the Spanish league, seven points behind leader Real Madrid and Girona after 18 matches. The Catalan club visits midtable Las Palmas on Thursday.