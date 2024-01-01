MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso to undergo back surgery

Barcelona said it will give further details after the surgery is conducted. It did not give a timetable for Alonso’s recovery.

Published : Jan 01, 2024 08:13 IST , BARCELONA - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Marcos Alonso (R) in action for Spain.
FILE PHOTO: Marcos Alonso (R) in action for Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Marcos Alonso (R) in action for Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso will undergo back surgery in the coming days, the club announced on Sunday.

Barcelona said the surgery is aimed at fixing the “problems in the lumbar region” that have kept the 33-year-old Alonso sidelined in recent weeks.

The club said it will give further details after the surgery is conducted. It did not give a timetable for Alonso’s recovery.

Alonso has played seven games this season, four as a starter. He has made a total of 44 appearances with Barcelona, scoring three goals.

Barcelona is in fourth place in the Spanish league, seven points behind leader Real Madrid and Girona after 18 matches. The Catalan club visits midtable Las Palmas on Thursday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Marcos Alonso /

Barcelona

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso to undergo back surgery
    AP
  2. Warner announces retirement from ODI and Test cricket
    Reuters
  3. ‘Bucket Hatters’ light up Wankhede, give game’s largest stakeholder a voice
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. FIH Hockey5s World Cup: Simranjeet to lead India men; Rajni to captain women’s side
    PTI
  5. IND vs SA: Set to lead South Africa in second Test against India, Dean Elgar aims for one last hurrah
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso to undergo back surgery
    AP
  2. La Liga 2023-24: Llorente earns 10-man Atletico 1-0 win over Sevilla
    Reuters
  3. La Liga: Ten-man Real Madrid scores late to snatch victory at Alaves
    Reuters
  4. Xavi: Barcelona needs to ‘wake up’‘ and show some ‘soul’‘ if it still wants to succeed this season
    PTI
  5. La Liga 2023-24: Xavi urges Barca to be more clinical in bid to keep title charge alive
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso to undergo back surgery
    AP
  2. Warner announces retirement from ODI and Test cricket
    Reuters
  3. ‘Bucket Hatters’ light up Wankhede, give game’s largest stakeholder a voice
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. FIH Hockey5s World Cup: Simranjeet to lead India men; Rajni to captain women’s side
    PTI
  5. IND vs SA: Set to lead South Africa in second Test against India, Dean Elgar aims for one last hurrah
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment