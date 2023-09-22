MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bernardo Silva joins Man City’s growing injury list

Bernardo Silva’s injury in the Champions League match against Red Star Belgrade could rule him out of Manchester City’s next few games.

Published : Sep 22, 2023 18:56 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bernardo Silva joins Man City’s growing injury list
Bernardo Silva joins Man City’s growing injury list | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bernardo Silva joins Man City’s growing injury list | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bernardo Silva could miss Manchester City’s next few games after injuring himself in the Champions League match against Red Star Belgrade, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday, as the midfielder joins a long list of players sidelined.

Silva was forced off before halftime of City’s 3-1 home win over the Serbian side in its Champions League group opener on Tuesday.

Table toppers City is already without Kevin De Bruyne, Mateo Kovacic, John Stones and Jack Grealish and Guardiola had said they were “in trouble” after Silva came off.

“It’s a little injury, a week to 10 days he will be out,” Guardiola told reporters ahead of Saturday’s home game against Nottingham Forest.

ALSO READ | MARTIN ODEGAARD CONTRACT EXTENDED

“(They are playing) a lot of games. Less games, less injuries. We’ve had a lot of games in a row with not much rest, it’s just that. We demand a lot of effort and sometimes they can’t sustain it.

“Jack (Grealish) was at Sheffield United with a knock on his knee - it’s football. But muscular injuries mean you miss a lot of games.”

Guardiola said Grealish (thigh injury) has trained and could play a few minutes while Kovacic (back) is still on the mend.

The Spanish manager also said he was placing his trust in young players to step up and praised Julian Alvarez after the 23-year-old started the season with four goals and two assists in his last five games.

“He always has good behaviour, when he’s playing or not playing, being a world champion or not. It’s always the same,” Guardiola said.

“The perfect dose of disappointment when he doesn’t play but always ready for the opportunity. Right now with the injuries, he’s had minutes and he gives us a lot of good things. That’s why he’s playing, but he has to continue.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Bernardo Silva /

Manchester City /

Premier League /

Pep Guardiola /

Premier League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS Live Score 1st ODI: Gill, Gaikwad take India to 66/0 in PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bernardo Silva joins Man City’s growing injury list
    Reuters
  3. Asian Games 2023, Tennis Preview: Ankita eyes Paris 2024 spot as history beckons in Hangzhou
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. Sports Minister cancels Asian Games 2023 trip to China after visa issue excludes three Indian Wushu athletes from Arunachal
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Who are the Olympic medallists in India’s Asian Games 2023 contingent?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Bernardo Silva joins Man City’s growing injury list
    Reuters
  2. Arsenal does not need extra motivation against Spurs, says Arteta ahead North London Derby
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Tottenham faces biggest test so far against rival Arsenal
    AP
  4. Spurs chairman Levy says it was a mistake to appoint Mourinho, Conte
    Reuters
  5. Tottenham Hotspur’s Perisic to undergo knee surgery after ACL injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS Live Score 1st ODI: Gill, Gaikwad take India to 66/0 in PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bernardo Silva joins Man City’s growing injury list
    Reuters
  3. Asian Games 2023, Tennis Preview: Ankita eyes Paris 2024 spot as history beckons in Hangzhou
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. Sports Minister cancels Asian Games 2023 trip to China after visa issue excludes three Indian Wushu athletes from Arunachal
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Who are the Olympic medallists in India’s Asian Games 2023 contingent?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment