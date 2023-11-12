MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Solanke brace lifts Bournemouth out of relegation zone with win over Newcastle

Magpies boss Howe, who was the Cherries manager the last time they beat Newcastle in 2017, saw his side’s seven-match unbeaten league run end and its injury crisis deepen.

Published : Nov 12, 2023 08:51 IST , Bournemouth - 2 MINS READ

AP
Dominic Solanke of AFC Bournemouth celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United at Vitality Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Bournemouth, England.
Dominic Solanke of AFC Bournemouth celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United at Vitality Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Dominic Solanke of AFC Bournemouth celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United at Vitality Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Eddie Howe’s return to Bournemouth turned into a nightmare after Dominic Solanke’s brace condemned Newcastle to a 2-0 defeat in the Premier League on Saturday.

Magpies boss Howe, who was the Cherries manager the last time they beat Newcastle in 2017, saw his side’s seven-match unbeaten league run end and its injury crisis deepen.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Arsenal outclasses Burnley in the end; Everton wins at Palace

Newcastle was already missing 11 players through injury and suspension. It then lost Miguel Almiron to what looked like another hamstring problem midway through the first half.

Bournemouth had to wait an hour before Dominic Solanke finally made the breakthrough. When Joe Willock challenged Antoine Semenyo, the ball rolled off him into the path of the former Liverpool striker, who raced into the area and lashed his shot inside Nick Pope’s near post.

Pope saved a fierce drive from Marcus Tavernier but Bournemouth doubled the lead from the following corner in the 73rd, with Solanke flicking the rebound home with his heel after Luis Sinisterra’s header hit a post.

It secured only a second win of the season for Bournemouth and lifted the team out of the bottom three. Newcastle dropped to seventh.

Kieran Trippier confronted angry Newcastle fans after the loss. As the players went to applaud the traveling fans after the final whistle, Trippier was filmed on social media responding to a Newcastle supporter by saying: “Are the lads not giving everything? How many injuries have we got?”

The England full back later played down the incident. He told Sky Sports: “The fans are emotional, they have traveled a long way.”

