Premier League: Brentford fans aim jibe at Tottenham striker Kane using Toney chant

Team Sportstar
26 December, 2022 19:05 IST
26 December, 2022 19:05 IST
Brentford fans were heard teasing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane with an Ivan Toney chant during their Premier League match.

Brentford fans were heard teasing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane with an Ivan Toney chant during their Premier League match.

Brentford fans were heard teasing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane with an Ivan Toney chant during their Premier League match at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday.

The Brentford fans teased the 29-year-old in his first Premier League match since England’s World Cup ended as they chanted, “Ivan Toney, he would have scored that!”

Toney, who plays as a striker for Brentford, has 11 goals and three assists in 16 appearances this season but did not get a place in England’s World Cup squad- a decision that was criticised by many.

