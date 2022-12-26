Brentford fans were heard teasing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane with an Ivan Toney chant during their Premier League match at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday.

Kane missed a crucial penalty kick for England in its quarterfinal match against France in the World Cup, which ultimately proved costly as the Three Lions were knocked out of the World Cup with a 2-1 defeat.

The Brentford fans teased the 29-year-old in his first Premier League match since England’s World Cup ended as they chanted, “Ivan Toney, he would have scored that!”

Toney, who plays as a striker for Brentford, has 11 goals and three assists in 16 appearances this season but did not get a place in England’s World Cup squad- a decision that was criticised by many.