Ten Hag happy as Casemiro, Martinez, Shaw return to training

United has been plagued by injuries this season and is languishing eighth in the table, nine points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal.

Published : Jan 12, 2024 20:51 IST , Manchester - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Ten Hag said little about Jadon Sancho when asked about the forward’s move back to Borussia Dortmund on loan. 
Ten Hag said little about Jadon Sancho when asked about the forward’s move back to Borussia Dortmund on loan.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Ten Hag said little about Jadon Sancho when asked about the forward’s move back to Borussia Dortmund on loan.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester United’s Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw have returned to training and could be available for Sunday’s Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday.

United has been plagued by injuries this season and is languishing eighth in the table, nine points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal.

“It is positive they are back on the training ground, and they will go back to the team and then to 100% match fitness,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“We have more choice in this moment in the squad to put out a starting 11 and create a bench that is stronger.

“(Christian) Eriksen will return, Antony will return, Amad Diallo will return.”

French forward Anthony Martial, who has been sidelined for more than a month with an undisclosed illness, is still not available.

“We want the players to be fit and at this moment he is not,” Ten Hag said. “We have to make him fit, it’s his job as well.”

The manager said little about Jadon Sancho when asked about the forward’s move back to Borussia Dortmund on loan. Sancho made only three appearances this season after a public fall-out with his manager.

“I hope he is doing well, I wish him the best of luck,” Ten Hag said.

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, who struck a deal to take a minority stake at Manchester United last month, is expected to attend Sunday’s game at Old Trafford against Spurs which is fifth in the standings on 39 points, six behind leader Liverpool.

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Casemiro /

Luke Shaw /

Lisandro Martinez /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Premier League

Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

