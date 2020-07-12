Chelsea humbled in 3-0 loss at Sheffield United

David McGoldrick scored twice for Sheffield United as it stunned Chelsea with a 3-0 win in the Premier League at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Chelsea's hopes of a top-four took a hit by the result and it could fall to fifth if Leicester City beats Bournemouth on Sunday and Manchester United overcome Southampton a day later.

A fourth straight home win in the league for Chris Wilder's side boosted its hopes of a first-ever appearance in the Europa League as it moved up to sixth on 54 points, two points over nearest rival Wolves.

McGoldrick netted his Premier League goal in the 18th minute when Oliver McBurnie's shot was pushed out by Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and the Ireland striker was in position to pounce on the loose ball to stab home.

McBurnie then doubled the lead in the 33rd minute with a powerful header from an Enda Stevens cross. Chelsea dominated the possession but unable to create anything meaningful.

Frank Lampard brought on Antonio Rudiger and Marcos Alonso at half time to give Chelsea superiority in the box but Sheffield's defence stood firm to thwart countless attacks from the visitor. McGoldrick wrapped up the win in the 77th minute, slotting home after Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger failed to deal with a low ball from Lys Mousset.