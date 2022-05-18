Chelsea vs Leicester City: Blues wary of Leicester's goalscoring form, says Tuchel

Chelsea is aware of Leicester City's recent rich vein of form in front of goal and will not let its guard down when the teams meet in the Premier League on Thursday, manager Thomas Tuchel said.

Leicester has won its last two Premier League games, scoring eight goals in the process.

"(Leicester) have found their form and scored a lot lately. They've had an up and down season but at their top level, they can hurt everybody," Tuchel told reporters on Wednesday.

"We will prepare for the very best version of Leicester and we will need the very best version of us to be competitive."

Chelsea is third in the league standings on 70 points, and can no longer be caught by fifth-placed Arsenal, which is on 66 points and has just one game left to play.

Tuchel called on his Chelsea side to give it their all despite having already secured a top-four finish.

"We still have our demands and what we demand of ourselves," he said. "We are happy we secured a top-four place, this is the first target when we start the season. But still it's two home game and we will do everything to win them."

Chelsea was beaten 6-5 on penalties by Liverpool in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Andreas Christensen, who is expected to leave the club at the end of this season, did not play in the final, with Tuchel saying the Danish defender asked not to be included in the squad on the day of the match.

"He had his reasons, they stay private and confidential, but it was not the first time," Tuchel said.

"It was on very short notice before the cup final and other matches in the weeks before.

"I believe Andreas wanted to play these matches and could in terms of potential and what he gave to the team, but he struggled over the last weeks when he wasn't in the squad or not playing."

Tuchel added that Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and Mateo Kovacic are unlikely to play against Leicester, while Timo Werner has been ruled out of the game by a hamstring injury.

Leicester is ninth in the standings.