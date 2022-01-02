Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League LIVE: Pulisic makes it all level at the brink of HT; CFC 2-2 LFC

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the Chelsea vs Liverpool clash being played at the Stamford Bridge Stadium in London. This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the minute-by-minute updates.

Half-Time

Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool

45+4' Liverpool tries to push the ball up the pitch, but Rudiger and Alonso make sure the scores remain level in the dying second of the first half

45+3' Chance! Havertz makes another run for Chelsea, but his shot lacked force as he misses the target, with the ball going past the goal

45+1' GOOOOAAAAAALLLLLLL!!!!Chelsea marches on the counter attack and Kante passes it to Pulisic who makes a sublime finish to make it 2-2 at the brink of Half-Time

Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool

42' GOOOOAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!! Kovacic scores from outside the box after an initial clearance from a set piece to score one back for Chelsea

Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool

41' Foul! Havertz tries to makes a run along the right and as he tries to cut in left, Milner makes a late challenge and the referee gives a free kick to Chelsea

40' Havertz brings down LFC's big man Virgil Van Dijk, but no cards involved as play goes on

38' Liverpool looks in complete control now as the Reds' fans sing and cheer inside Stamford Bridge in a match that has the team's manager and three of its key players out with COVID-19

36' Block! Salah is released close to the box and the Egyptian makes a run, but just as he was about to take a shot, Chalobah clears the ball away. Salah goes for it the second time and silva clears it away for a corner

35' The match looks to be slowing down a bit now with Liverpool enjoying a comprehensive lead as the debate on Lukaku's exclusion heats up among the Chelsea fans

32' No red card! Mason Mount brings down Tsimikas and the referee cheks with VAR for a potential red card and after the check, Mount is released scott-free from any shackles of ruminations on the foul

30' Liverpool tries another attack with long balls as Salah chases, until Mendy gets to the ball first, getting it back into Chelsea's control soon enough

26' GOAAALLLLL!!!!!! Salah cuts into the box from the right and flicks the ball into the net to double the lead for Liverpool

Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool

25' Liverpool's corner is taken quickly as Milner passes it to Alexander-Arnold, who crosses it for Van Dijk, but Azpilicueta blocks it for another corner. Thic corner has Arnold putting the ball in front of Mendy, who clears it away

22' Off-side! Salah gets the ball in the final third and makes a solo run and then shoots, but fails to beat the goalkeeper Mendy. However, the linesmen have the flag raised and it would have been off-side anyway

21' Liverpool tries to build an attack, with Jota and Alexander-Arnold pairing up close to the final third, only to see the ball cleared away by Alonso

19' Shot! Alonso gets a long ball from Mount and tries to hit on the volley, but the ball flies wide off goal

17' Foul! Diogo Jota is brought down by Pulisic after a rash tackle, and the Liverpool camp is absolutely furious. The referee after a small chat, warns him with a yellow card to end all arguments

15' Chelsea is dominating possession at the moment, with 67 percent, and as it marches forward for an attack, Konate clears the ball away, out of danger

13' Fabinho brings Alonso down as Liverpool tries to maintain its slender lead with a Mane goal, which came from a player, who got booked in the quickest time since Opta started calculating match stats.

9' GOOOOOAAAAALLLLLL!!!!!! Mane gets the ball close to the box with a long ball, controls the ball down and finishes in style to put the Reds in front

Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool

7' Chance! Pulisic was released into the box with an aerial ball, but as the American tries to play the ball out, Kelleher's touch just puts the ball away from Pulisic. End-to-end stuff from Chelsea and Liverpool this

6' Save! A kick from Kelleher is received by Mane, who passes it for Salah, who shoots rightaway as Mendy thumps the ball away from goal

4' Liverpool's full-backs are busy making forward runs as expected, but Chelsea looks to be trying to draw the Blues out to attack on the counter

3' Chelsea tries to press high up the pitch, with passes through channels, but Van Dijk, returning after a COVID case, is back to fortify the Reds

1' Yellow Card! Mane's elbow on Azpilicueta is penalized right away with a booking in the opening minute

10:00 pm: Kick off!

9:57 pm: The players are out on the field, with both sides in their home kits of signature red and blue for Liverpool and Chelsea and we are ready to go live.

9:45 pm: Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has been involved in 12 Premier League goals this season -- the most of any English player in the competition, and his joint-best return in a single Premier League campaign (also 12 in 2019/20).

9:25 pm: Liverpool's Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip have been ruled out of the Premier League trip to Chelsea after returning positive tests for COVID-19.

READ | Liverpool loses Alisson, Firmino, Matip to positive COVID tests before Chelsea match

9:15 pm: If Liverpool wins today, it can become only the second team in Premier League history to win three successive trips to Chelsea, after Blackburn Rovers between 1993/94 and 1995/96.

9:00 pm: Confirmed Line-ups:

Chelsea Starting XI: Mendy (GK), Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havert, Pulisic

Liverpool Starting XI: Kelleher (GK), Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Mane, Salah, Jota

8:55 pm: Chelsea hasn’t won its opening league match in any of the last five calendar years since beating Crystal Palace 3-0 in 2016. Only once has it had a longer run of winless such matches in their league history (10 between 1929 and 1938).

Match Preview

Chelsea has to be realistic about catching up with Premier League leader Manchester City this season, manager Thomas Tuchel said, adding that the club's personnel issues have contributed to their dip in form.

City is 11 points clear of Chelsea after winning it's last 11 league games in a row and is aiming to win it's fourth title under manager Pep Guardiola.

READ: Arsenal bemoan VAR inconsistency after City defeat

"It is a winning machine. It is not only about having an advantage, it is making it an advantage. They are very good, they are relentless," Tuchel said of City.

"They know what it takes to produce these high-point seasons over and over again. We will never stop believing or pushing but we have to be realistic."

"When you look at 2021 (last season's league table), we are 20 points behind. You have to be careful that you are ambitious but not over-ambitious and do not to get frustrated by not catching Man City in the first half year."

Chelsea has one win in it's last four league games and hosts third-placed Liverpool on Sunday. It will take on City in the Premier League on January 15 before facing Tottenham Hotspur at home a week later.

Sportstar Aces Awards 2022: Voting lines open December 29

Tuchel's side has lost defender Ben Chilwell to a long-term knee injury and has had Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and others sidelined by injuries and COVID-19.

"Maybe it's a longer race than one season to catch Man City because they will not stop improving. But the huge difference at this moment is with injuries and COVID.

"I am absolutely convinced that if we are in the same place without having key players out for weeks we (would have) more points and be in the back of them.

"That's why there's no need to get negative, no need to lose faith. The opposite -- we will stay hungry. We will not stop trying."

(via Reuters)

Where can you watch?