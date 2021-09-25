Chelsea vs Man City LIVE: Kevin De Bruyne makes first league start, where to watch, Premier League live updates

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's blog of the Chelsea vs Manchester City match being played at the Stamford Bridge, London. This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the minute-by-minute update.

4:35 pm: 25 Minutes to Kick off!

Thomas Tuchel has won his last three matches against Pep Guardiola while the Spanish manager has never lost four games in a row in the Premier League. Who will have an upper hand here?

Keep following this space for live updates.

4:30 pm: Half an hour to kick off! Both the Manchester clubs get into action today with Manchester United going up against Aston Villa at the Theatre of Dreams, the Old Trafford Stadium.

Along with, Everton, which lost James Rodriguez to Qatari club Al Rayaan, goes up against Norwich.

READ | Former Real Madrid star James Rodriguez joins Qatari club Al Rayyan

A host of action packed Premier League matches today.

A feast of football for you to enjoy pic.twitter.com/FvECEfqZ6S — Premier League (@premierleague) September 25, 2021

4:07 pm: Close to an hour left for the match. Kevin De Bruyne, who was yet to start for Manchester City in the league this season is on the team sheet finally.

The Belgian wizard has been subbed on twice before this game in the Premier League. Both the times, Manchester City has failed to secure a win.

Line-ups:

Chelsea Starting XI: Mendy(GK), Rudiger, Christensen, Kovacic, Werner, James, Azpilicueta (C), Alonso, Kante, Lukaku, Jorginho

Manchester City XI: Ederson (GK), Walker, Ruben Dias (C), Jesus, Grealish, Laporte, Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Cancelo, Foden

Match Preview

European champion Chelsea takes on Premier League title holder Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in a re-match of last season's Champions League final.

When Chelsea triumphed in Porto against Pep Guardiola's team in May, the result was considered an upset with City heavily backed to win its first Champions League.

But four months later, Thomas Tuchel's West London side find themselves many pundits' favourites to win the domestic title after a hugely impressive start to the campaign.

WATCH: From Ronaldo, Messi to Iniesta: Forbes 10 richest male footballers

Chelsea has won four of its opening five matches with a draw coming after a 10-man rearguard action against Liverpool at Anfield which earned as many plaudits as its victories.

It also has a 100% record against City since Tuchel took charge at Stamford Bridge in late January -- winning in the FA Cup, the Premier League and the Champions League final.

City's start has seen it lose at Tottenham Hotspur, with a draw at home to Southampton last week leaving it three points off the leading trio - Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

READ: League Cup roundup: Chelsea edges past Villa on penalties, Manchester United eliminated

Romelu Lukaku's arrival from Inter Milan for 97 million pounds ($132.67 million) has given Chelsea an extra dimension it lacked last season - a scoring threat ahead of its creative midfielders, unmatched defensive midfield and solid back-line.

City failed in its bid to sign an out-and-out striker in the form of Spurs' Harry Kane and Guardiola's team have yet to truly display the kind of fluent, attacking football for which it has been known under the Spaniard's charge.