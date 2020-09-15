Football EPL EPL Four new positive COVID-19 tests in Premier League The identity of those testing positive was not announced, but they will now have to self-isolate for 10 days. Reuters London 15 September, 2020 11:47 IST There were 2,131 players and club staff tested between Sept. 7-Sept. 13, a Premier League statement said. - Getty Images Reuters London 15 September, 2020 11:47 IST The Premier League confirmed on Monday that the latest round of COVID-19 tests had produced four new positives.There were 2,131 players and club staff tested between Sept. 7-Sept. 13, a Premier League statement said.READ| Champions League: Single-leg knockout matches the new normal? The previous week's tests had produced three positives from 1,605 tests. The identity of those testing positive was not announced, but they will now have to self-isolate for 10 days.The Premier League kicked off at the weekend without fans in stadiums and under strict health protocols owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos