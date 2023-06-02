Magazine

Former Manchester United star Lingard released by Nottingham Forest

Published : Jun 02, 2023 18:16 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Lingard played only 20 times in all competitions for Forest and was named among the 12 players released by boss Steve Cooper.
infoIcon

Former Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard will leave Nottingham Forest at the end of his contract.

Lingard joined Forest last season following its promotion to the Premier League, but failed to make an impact at the City Ground.

The 30-year-old turned down West Ham, where he impressed on loan from United in 2021, to sign a lucrative one-year free agent deal with Forest.

Lingard played only 20 times in all competitions for Forest and was named among the 12 players released by boss Steve Cooper on Friday.

He featured just four times in 2023 and will now look for a third club in three years.

Lingard, who was tipped for stardom after graduating from United’s youth academy, has been linked to a number of overseas clubs in recent weeks.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

