Former Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard will leave Nottingham Forest at the end of his contract.
Lingard joined Forest last season following its promotion to the Premier League, but failed to make an impact at the City Ground.
READ MORE | West Ham boss Moyes calls on referee to handle Fiorentina tactics
The 30-year-old turned down West Ham, where he impressed on loan from United in 2021, to sign a lucrative one-year free agent deal with Forest.
Lingard played only 20 times in all competitions for Forest and was named among the 12 players released by boss Steve Cooper on Friday.
He featured just four times in 2023 and will now look for a third club in three years.
Lingard, who was tipped for stardom after graduating from United’s youth academy, has been linked to a number of overseas clubs in recent weeks.
Latest on Sportstar
- Former Manchester United star Lingard released by Nottingham Forest
- India vs Belgium, FIH Pro League 2022-23, June 2: Preview, head-to-head, live streaming info
- IND vs BEL Live Score, FIH Pro League 2022-23: India eyes redemption against Belgium
- Luca, son of Zinedine Zidane, looks to carve his own name out of his father’s shadow
- Tamil Nadu Surfers Dominate Day 2 Proceedings at the 4th Indian Open of Surfing
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE