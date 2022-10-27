Premier League

Klopp fined for outburst during Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Man City

Liverpool manager Klopp was shown a red card for confronting the official after forward Mohamed Salah was denied a free kick late in the second half at Anfield on October 16.

Reuters
27 October, 2022 20:43 IST
FILE PHOTO: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remonstrates with the assistant referee during his side’s 1-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield on October 16.

FILE PHOTO: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remonstrates with the assistant referee during his side's 1-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield on October 16. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been fined 30,000 pounds for clashing with the assistant referee during the 1-0 Premier League win against Manchester City earlier this month, the Football Association (FA) said on Thursday.

Klopp was shown a red card for confronting the official after forward Mohamed Salah was denied a free kick late in the second half at Anfield on October 16.

“Jurgen Klopp has been fined £30,000 for breaching FA Rule E3 during Liverpool FC’s Premier League match against Manchester City FC on Sunday 16 October 2022,” the FA said in a statement.

“The manager accepted that his behaviour during the 86th minute was improper, and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed his sanction during a hearing.”

The German apologised for his conduct after the game and said that he should have dealt with the situation differently.

Liverpool, eighth in the league standings with 16 points from 11 games, hosts 18th-placed Leeds United on Saturday.

