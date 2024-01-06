MagazineBuy Print

Liverpool manager Klopp gunning for glory on four fronts

Premier League leader Liverpool will take a trip to north London to face record 14-time FA Cup winner Arsenal in a third-round clash on Sunday.

Published : Jan 06, 2024 13:14 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
FILE PHOTO: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Liverpool will not take the FA Cup lightly, even if it means a demanding schedule, and relish the chance of challenging on four fronts this season, manager Juergen Klopp said.

The Premier League leader will take a trip to north London to face record 14-time FA Cup winner Arsenal in a third-round clash on Sunday. They are two of the most successful clubs in the FA Cup, with 22 trophies between them.

Liverpool had its bid for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies foiled in the 2021-22 season after Manchester City beat it to the Premier League title by a single point. It had won the League Cup and FA Cup, beating Chelsea in both finals.

With Liverpool already in the League Cup semifinals and Europa League round of 16 this season, Klopp wants his side to go as far as possible.

“The season with the three finals and a really intense Premier League season was intense while we were in it, but it was good fun as well, to be honest,” Klopp told reporters.

“It was good fun the games the boys played, the two finals against Chelsea were two of the best draws I saw in my life – unbelievably intense, technically at a super-high level – so it was a wonderful experience.

“Playing at Wembley is a top experience. I would not change it for anything. It was absolutely great.

“But no, you cannot really think like that (the impact on next season). We cannot go out of a competition just because we think we might have a problem next year. That would be a problem we have to sort then.”

