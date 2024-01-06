MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tottenham, Fulham advance to fourth round of FA Cup

Eight-time FA Cup winner Spurs and Burnley looked destined for a replay before Porro broke the deadlock in the 78th minute.

Published : Jan 06, 2024 08:14 IST , LONDON - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Tottenham’s Pedro Porro celebrates with fans at the end of the English FA Cup third round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley.
Tottenham’s Pedro Porro celebrates with fans at the end of the English FA Cup third round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Tottenham’s Pedro Porro celebrates with fans at the end of the English FA Cup third round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley. | Photo Credit: AP

Pedro Porro scored his first goal of the season to put Tottenham Hotspur through to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 victory over Burnley on Friday, while Fulham eased its way through with a 1-0 win over Rotherham United.

Ten-man Wolverhampton Wanderers came from behind to draw 1-1 at Brentford and force a replay, despite having Joao Gomes sent off in the ninth minute.

Eight-time FA Cup winner Spurs and Burnley looked destined for a replay before Porro broke the deadlock in the 78th minute of a drab game when he intercepted goalkeeper Arijanet Muric’s throw, firing a rocket from long range into the top far corner.

“(Porro) shoots a lot in training - misses a lot, but today it came off and it was an unbelievable goal,” a grinning Spurs forward Brennan Johnson told ITV.

The victory was relief for Ange Postecoglou’s team, which was missing several key players to injury and international duty, including South Korea captain Son Heung-min at the Asian Cup, and Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma, who are both at the Africa Cup of Nations.

“The bottom line is we’re though to the next round so that’s what you’ve got to take out of it because I think the cup games are a unique beast and we’re through to the next round so that’s the main thing,” Postecoglou said.

“We were a little bit wasteful in the final third because we had most of the ball, most of the territory.”

Burnley’s best chance came in the first half when Zeki Amdouni received a clever flick just outside the six-yard box but took a poor first touch and launched the ball over the bar. It rarely threatened as Spurs found a way to grind out the win.

Championship (second tier) side Rotherham, which hasn’t made it through to the fourth round of the competition since 2001-02, kept its composure early on as Fulham controlled the play.

Fulham’s Bobby Decordova-Reid scores the only goal of the match.
Fulham’s Bobby Decordova-Reid scores the only goal of the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Fulham’s Bobby Decordova-Reid scores the only goal of the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

But Bobby De Cordova-Reid made the breakthrough in the 24th minute, smashing the ball into the top left corner from outside the area as the visitor became overstretched, much to the delight of the foot-stamping fans rattling the century-old Johnny Haynes stand.

Jordan Hugill thought he had levelled the score for Rotherham just moments later, but his effort was ruled out for offside, and ultimately the Yorkshire side were sent home without registering a single shot on target.

“Going through in the competition was our aim, our desire was clear and we deserved it,” Fulham manager Marco Silva said.

Depleted Wolves fell behind to a Neal Maupay goal four minutes before the break but the visitor found the equaliser in the 64th minute when Tommy Doyle hit a stunning strike from outside the area, and will be happy to take Brentford back to Molineux.

“I’m really pleased, it’s an incredible effort from the players,” said Wolves manager Gary O’Neil. “There was not much between the teams even with 10 versus 11. We coped with their extra man, tactically we dealt with it very well. Even going 1-0 down with 10 men, to put in the second half they did was really impressive.”

There are 27 games scheduled for Sunday, while Wigan Athletic hosts Manchester United on Monday. Everton and Crystal Palace clash in a replay on January 17 to wrap up the third round.

The fourth round is scheduled for the weekend of January 27.

Related stories

Related Topics

FA Cup /

Tottenham Hotspur /

Burnley /

Ange Postecoglou /

Son Heung-min /

Fulham /

Marco Silva

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tottenham, Fulham advance to fourth round of FA Cup
    Reuters
  2. Nadal suffers injury worry before Australian Open
    AFP
  3. Brazil sacks Diniz as coach, Dorival Jr likely replacement
    Reuters
  4. India’s Aditi Swami nominated for World Games award
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ashwini-Tanisha bridge age gap as they close in on Paris Olympics berth
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Tottenham, Fulham advance to fourth round of FA Cup
    Reuters
  2. Brazil sacks Diniz as coach, Dorival Jr likely replacement
    Reuters
  3. Man City’s security personnel working with Grealish after ‘devastating’ burglary
    Reuters
  4. Barca’s Cancelo set to miss Spanish Super Cup
    AFP
  5. Broja can be important for Chelsea in Jackson’s absence - Pochettino
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tottenham, Fulham advance to fourth round of FA Cup
    Reuters
  2. Nadal suffers injury worry before Australian Open
    AFP
  3. Brazil sacks Diniz as coach, Dorival Jr likely replacement
    Reuters
  4. India’s Aditi Swami nominated for World Games award
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ashwini-Tanisha bridge age gap as they close in on Paris Olympics berth
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment