MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tottenham Hotspur boss Postecoglou pleased with Porro’s progress

Spurs signed Porro on loan from Portuguese side Sporting in January of last year, with an obligation to buy his contract for 39 million pounds ($49.6 million) in the summer.

Published : Jan 06, 2024 10:18 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur’s Pedro Porro celebrates after the match.
Tottenham Hotspur’s Pedro Porro celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: PAUL CHILDS/Reuters
infoIcon

Tottenham Hotspur’s Pedro Porro celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: PAUL CHILDS/Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou said he was satisfied with Pedro Porro’s play at the Premier League club after the right back’s 78th-minute strike sent them into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 victory over Burnley on Friday.

Spurs signed Porro on loan from Portuguese side Sporting in January of last year, with an obligation to buy his contract for 39 million pounds ($49.6 million) in the summer.

ALSO READ | Tottenham, Fulham advance to fourth round of FA Cup

Although he took a little time to get going in north London, Postecoglou said he was happy with the 24-year-old Spaniard’s progress.

“I love Pedro because from the day I arrived he’s got so much passion and energy and enthusiasm for the game,” Postecoglou, who replaced Italian Antonio Conte in June, told reporters. “He’s worked really, really hard on the defensive side of his game. Obviously, it’s a different kind of role. He’s used to playing as a wing back, and he’s got a lot more defensive responsibility, but we always knew he had the attacking qualities.”

Postecoglou said defender Eric Dier was not part of the squad due to injury. Dier, 29, has been linked with a move to German giants Bayern Munich.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

When asked whether Dier’s absence was related to reports on his move to Bayern, the Australian said: “It’s a separate issue, mate, do not question my integrity. When I say he’s injured, he’s injured. He didn’t train yesterday, ask him.”

Spurs next visit Manchester United in the league on January 14.

Related Topics

Ange Postecoglou /

Tottenham Hotspur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tottenham Hotspur boss Postecoglou pleased with Porro’s progress
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Live Score, Round 1 Matches Day 2: Latest updates; Scorecard; KAR vs PUN; TN vs GUJ, BEN vs AP
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: Warner fifty helps Australia to sweep series
    Reuters
  4. Arteta hopes Liverpool Cup clash is start of another ‘beautiful journey’
    Reuters
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Round 1 Matches: Day 1 Highlights, Scorecard
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Tottenham Hotspur boss Postecoglou pleased with Porro’s progress
    Reuters
  2. Tottenham, Fulham advance to fourth round of FA Cup
    Reuters
  3. Brazil sacks Diniz as coach, Dorival Jr likely replacement
    Reuters
  4. Man City’s security personnel working with Grealish after ‘devastating’ burglary
    Reuters
  5. Barca’s Cancelo set to miss Spanish Super Cup
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tottenham Hotspur boss Postecoglou pleased with Porro’s progress
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Live Score, Round 1 Matches Day 2: Latest updates; Scorecard; KAR vs PUN; TN vs GUJ, BEN vs AP
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: Warner fifty helps Australia to sweep series
    Reuters
  4. Arteta hopes Liverpool Cup clash is start of another ‘beautiful journey’
    Reuters
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Round 1 Matches: Day 1 Highlights, Scorecard
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment