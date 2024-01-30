MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pochettino: Chelsea focused on three points, not Klopp’s farewell party at Anfield

Chelsea will hope to extend its Premier League winning streak to four games on Wednesday as league action resumes following the FA Cup break.

Published : Jan 30, 2024 21:33 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino.
FILE PHOTO: Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Chelsea expects a sentimental atmosphere when it faces Liverpool at Anfield but will be focused on claiming a vital win, manager Mauricio Pochettino said following Jurgen Klopp’s announcement that he will depart Merseyside at the end of the season.

Chelsea will hope to extend its Premier League winning streak to four games on Wednesday as league action resumes following the FA Cup break, during which time Klopp announced he would leave Liverpool following nine years in charge.

“It’s a special game for him. Until the end, it’s going to be special always,” Pochettino told a press conference on Tuesday.

“Every time they play at Anfield, it’s going to be a party always, to celebrate, and to give him all the love the fans feel for him, and I think it’s deserved.

“But we need to go there and win the game. Sorry, but we don’t want to be involved or be part of the celebration. We want to perform well and win the game.”

The Argentine, however, hoped that the German’s break from coaching would not be long.

“He is a coach, a person I am going to miss. I love to watch him on the touchline and the team he manages,” Pochettino said.

READ | Haaland to make Man City return against Burnley after foot injury

“I hope he’s only away for months, maybe one year, then he comes back.”

The two sides will meet again on Feb. 25 in the final of the League Cup at Wembley.

Chelsea defender Malo Gusto and midfielder Christopher Nkunku are likely to make their return to the squad on Wednesday, with the latter back in training following a hip issue he had suffered at the beginning of the month.

“I think it’s good news that Malo Gusto and Christoph can be in the squad for tomorrow. Travel with us, with the team,” Pochettino said.

“We will wait for the last moment, but at the moment, yes, it’s good news to have two players recovered.”

The 51-year-old added that striker Nicolas Jackson could also be ready and involved in the game while centre back Trevoh Chalobah is approaching the end of his recovery after being out with thigh problems since the beginning of the season.

England defender Levi Colwill, meanwhile, will be sidelined with a minor tendon injury.

“It’s not a big issue but he is going to be out for tomorrow,” Pochettino said.

Despite not having a full squad available, the manager was not expecting much activity in the transfer market as deadline day approaches.

“I am not excited for Thursday. Not too many things are going to happen. We are quiet, the market is quiet,” he said.

“At the moment, we are all relaxed about the whole situation of the squad.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Chelsea /

Liverpool /

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Mauricio Pochettino

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pochettino: Chelsea focused on three points, not Klopp’s farewell party at Anfield
    Reuters
  2. India outplays Kenya 9-4 at FIH Hockey5s men’s World Cup
    PTI
  3. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa confirms knee injury of Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, January 30
    Team Sportstar
  5. Cortina favoured for 2026 Winter Games sliding events, say organisers
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Pochettino: Chelsea focused on three points, not Klopp’s farewell party at Anfield
    Reuters
  2. Klopp: Liverpool to be without Salah for league games against Chelsea, Arsenal
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Haaland to make Man City return against Burnley after foot injury
    AP
  4. Man United says Marcus Rashford has taken responsibility for his actions after ‘disciplinary matter’
    AP
  5. Luton’s Lockyer visits training ground after cardiac arrest
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pochettino: Chelsea focused on three points, not Klopp’s farewell party at Anfield
    Reuters
  2. India outplays Kenya 9-4 at FIH Hockey5s men’s World Cup
    PTI
  3. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa confirms knee injury of Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, January 30
    Team Sportstar
  5. Cortina favoured for 2026 Winter Games sliding events, say organisers
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment