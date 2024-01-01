MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Fabio Carvalho returning to Liverpool after loan spell at Leipzig ends early

The 21-year-old winger had joined the German side on a season-long loan but made only three starts in a total of 15 appearances in all competitions for the team so far this season.

Published : Jan 01, 2024 10:34 IST , LIVERPOOL - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabio Carvalho of Liverpool in action.
FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabio Carvalho of Liverpool in action. | Photo Credit: MICHAEL REGAN
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabio Carvalho of Liverpool in action. | Photo Credit: MICHAEL REGAN

Fabio Carvalho is returning to Liverpool after his loan spell at Leipzig ended early.

The 21-year-old winger had joined the German side on a season-long loan but made only three starts in a total of 15 appearances in all competitions for the team so far this season.

ALSO READ | Liverpool tops Premier League: Which teams have led on New Year’s eve and who won the title finally?

Leipzig sporting director Rouven Schroder said on the team’s website that “both parties had expected more from his time here — especially Fabio in terms of his playing time.” “Due to the quality and competition within our squad at his position, we are unable to guarantee this for him,” Schroder said.

“We held several discussions over the last days and in the end, decided to end his loan early.” Carvalho, who has played for Portugal’s Under-21 team, moved to Liverpool from Fulham in the summer of 2022 and has featured 21 times for the Reds, scoring three goals.

Related stories

Related Topics

Liverpool /

Fulham /

RB Leipzig

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fabio Carvalho returning to Liverpool after loan spell at Leipzig ends early
    PTI
  2. Sports calendar 2024: Paris Olympics, ICC T20 World Cup, Euros, Copa America, AFC Asian Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. Naomi Osaka wins her opening match on return at Brisbane International
    AP
  4. Kvitova announces pregnancy, puts tennis career on hold
    AFP
  5. Arteta laments ‘worst game of the season’ as Arsenal misses out on top spot
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Fabio Carvalho returning to Liverpool after loan spell at Leipzig ends early
    PTI
  2. Arteta laments ‘worst game of the season’ as Arsenal misses out on top spot
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Tottenham ends Bournemouth hot streak with 3-1 victory
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Arsenal misses chance to go top of Premier League with 2-1 loss at Fulham
    AP
  5. Liverpool tops Premier League: Which teams have led on New Year’s eve and who won the title finally?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fabio Carvalho returning to Liverpool after loan spell at Leipzig ends early
    PTI
  2. Sports calendar 2024: Paris Olympics, ICC T20 World Cup, Euros, Copa America, AFC Asian Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. Naomi Osaka wins her opening match on return at Brisbane International
    AP
  4. Kvitova announces pregnancy, puts tennis career on hold
    AFP
  5. Arteta laments ‘worst game of the season’ as Arsenal misses out on top spot
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment