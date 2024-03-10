MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE Score: MCI 0-0 LIV, Premier League updates, Salah starts from bench

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City, being played at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

Updated : Mar 10, 2024 21:25 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
City boss Pep Guardiola faces one last sleepless night as he wrestles with the problems posed by his great rival Klopp.
City boss Pep Guardiola faces one last sleepless night as he wrestles with the problems posed by his great rival Klopp. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

City boss Pep Guardiola faces one last sleepless night as he wrestles with the problems posed by his great rival Klopp. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Starting line-ups:
Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Elliott, Nunez, Diaz
Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Haaland, Alvarez.

MATCH PREVIEW

Liverpool hosts Manchester City in a defining moment in the Premier League title race as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola conclude their top-flight rivalry on Sunday.

City boss Pep Guardiola faces one last sleepless night as he wrestles with the problems posed by his great rival Klopp.

Klopp’s bombshell revelation that he will quit as Liverpool manager at the end of this season has given extra gravitas to Sunday’s crucial clash with City at Anfield.

Although Guardiola has won five of the last six Premier League crowns, Klopp has been a constant thorn in his side, with Liverpool’s 2020 title the only break in City’s dynastic reign.

Although the two managers also faced off during their respective spells with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich respectively, their time in the Premier League elevated their battle for supremacy to new heights.

The pair have met 15 times in the Premier League since 2016, with Klopp earning four victories and Guardiola claiming five wins.

However, beating Liverpool at Anfield in front of a crowd is one of the few feats still to elude Guardiola as City boss.

The English champion’s only victory away to Liverpool since 2003 came behind closed doors three years ago.

(with inputs from AFP)

LIVERPOOL vs MANCHESTER CITY LIVE STREAMING INFO

When is Liverpool vs Manchester City?

The Premier League match, Liverpool vs Manchester City, will be played at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England at 3:45 pm local time (9:15 PM IST).

Where to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City?

Liverpool vs Manchester City can be watched on the Sky Sports Network in the United Kingdom. In India, it will be available on Star Sports Select 2, SD and HD. It can be live streamed on the Sky Go app in the UK and on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Liverpool /

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: Kolkata derby in pictures, EBFC vs MBSG in ISL 2023-24; Cummings, Petratos makes it 3-0 for the Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  2. DC-W vs RCB-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Jemimah fifty powers Delhi to 181
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE Score: MCI 0-0 LIV, Premier League updates, Salah starts from bench
    Team Sportstar
  4. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE score: EBFC 0-3 MBSG, Kolkata derby, ISL 2023-24; Petratos scores and assists at halftime
    Team Sportstar
  5. French Open 2024 men’s doubles Final LIVE Score: Satwik-Chirag aim for second title, to face Chinese Taipei’s Lee-Yang
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Tottenham Hotspur thump Aston Villa 4-0, McGinn sees red
    Reuters
  2. Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE Score: MCI 0-0 LIV, Premier League updates, Salah starts from bench
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Arteta praises Ramsdale’s courage after mistake
    AP
  4. Premier League: Havertz scores late winner as Arsenal beats Brentford 2-1 to go top of points table
    AP
  5. Fernandes, Rashford score as Man United beats Everton 2-0 in Premier League
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: Kolkata derby in pictures, EBFC vs MBSG in ISL 2023-24; Cummings, Petratos makes it 3-0 for the Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  2. DC-W vs RCB-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Jemimah fifty powers Delhi to 181
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE Score: MCI 0-0 LIV, Premier League updates, Salah starts from bench
    Team Sportstar
  4. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE score: EBFC 0-3 MBSG, Kolkata derby, ISL 2023-24; Petratos scores and assists at halftime
    Team Sportstar
  5. French Open 2024 men’s doubles Final LIVE Score: Satwik-Chirag aim for second title, to face Chinese Taipei’s Lee-Yang
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment