Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE Score: MCI 0-0 LIV, Premier League updates, Salah starts from bench

Starting line-ups: Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Elliott, Nunez, Diaz Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Haaland, Alvarez.

MATCH PREVIEW

Liverpool hosts Manchester City in a defining moment in the Premier League title race as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola conclude their top-flight rivalry on Sunday.

City boss Pep Guardiola faces one last sleepless night as he wrestles with the problems posed by his great rival Klopp.

Klopp’s bombshell revelation that he will quit as Liverpool manager at the end of this season has given extra gravitas to Sunday’s crucial clash with City at Anfield.

Although Guardiola has won five of the last six Premier League crowns, Klopp has been a constant thorn in his side, with Liverpool’s 2020 title the only break in City’s dynastic reign.

Although the two managers also faced off during their respective spells with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich respectively, their time in the Premier League elevated their battle for supremacy to new heights.

The pair have met 15 times in the Premier League since 2016, with Klopp earning four victories and Guardiola claiming five wins.

However, beating Liverpool at Anfield in front of a crowd is one of the few feats still to elude Guardiola as City boss.

The English champion’s only victory away to Liverpool since 2003 came behind closed doors three years ago.

(with inputs from AFP)

LIVERPOOL vs MANCHESTER CITY LIVE STREAMING INFO

When is Liverpool vs Manchester City?

The Premier League match, Liverpool vs Manchester City, will be played at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England at 3:45 pm local time (9:15 PM IST).

Where to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City?

Liverpool vs Manchester City can be watched on the Sky Sports Network in the United Kingdom. In India, it will be available on Star Sports Select 2, SD and HD. It can be live streamed on the Sky Go app in the UK and on Disney+ Hotstar in India.