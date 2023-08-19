MagazineBuy Print

Man City vs Newcastle, Live Score; Premier League 2023: MCI 0 - 0 NEW; City with early control of the ball

MCI vs NEW: Sportstar’s Live coverage of the 2023 Premier League game between Manchester City and Newcastle United at the Ettihad Stadium.

Updated : Aug 20, 2023 00:46 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after a Premier League match
FILE PHOTO: Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after a Premier League match | Photo Credit: Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after a Premier League match

Welcome to Sportstar’s live scores and updates from the 2023 Premier League game between Manchester City and Newcastle United.

  • August 20, 2023 00:42
    9’

    Grealish and Walker holding the width for the defending champions. Foden dropping into the midfield from the right, finding space between the midfield and defence.

  • August 20, 2023 00:39
    6’ MCI 0 - 0 NEW

    Newcastle with its first attack of the game. Trippier and Almiron double up on the right wing but the flag goes up again.

  • August 20, 2023 00:37
    4’

    City with control of possession as expected. Walker finds some room on the right wing but is flagged offside.

  • August 20, 2023 00:35
    1’ MCI 0 - 0 NEW

    Early injury concern for Fabian Schar. Landed awkwardly on his shoulder following a clash with Haaland.

  • August 20, 2023 00:33
    Kick-off!

    Both teams in their home kits ahead of the clash at the Ettihad. Manchester City get us underway!

  • August 20, 2023 00:25
    First home game since the historic treble!
  • August 20, 2023 00:19
    Can he score again tonight?

    haalandnewcastle.jpg

  • August 20, 2023 00:04
    The Magpies are here
  • August 19, 2023 23:54
    Earlier today in the Premier League

    Premier League: Brighton goes top after Mitoma, March tear Wolves apart; Clinical Brentford down Fulham

    Brighton & Hove Albion went top of the Premier League table with a clinical 4-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, while Brentford beat Fulham by 3-0.

  • August 19, 2023 23:46
    The Croatian star is here
  • August 19, 2023 23:42
    Man City without its conductor for a while

    Man City’s De Bruyne upbeat after surgery

    Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has had surgery following the hamstring injury he suffered at Burnley on the opening day of the Premier League season.

  • August 19, 2023 23:34
    Lineup are out!

    Manchester City: Ederson, Walker (C), Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, Foden, Grealish, Alvarez, Haaland

    Newcastle United: Pope, Tripper (C), Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno G, Tonali, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

  • August 19, 2023 23:31
    Live Streaming info

    Where can I watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United?

    The Premier League match between Man City and Newcastle will be telecast live on Star Sports Select and Select HD. The game will also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

  • August 19, 2023 23:29
    Back the Ettihad
  • August 19, 2023 23:28
    Preview

    Manchester City will be ready for its Premier League game with Newcastle United on Saturday despite having played in the UEFA Super Cup in Athens on Wednesday, manager Pep Guardiola said.

    After its penalty shootout win over Sevilla, the City manager sarcastically thanked the Premier League for arranging the Newcastle game on Saturday.

    Yet he said his side would be ready for the match at the Etihad Stadium, despite obvious fatigue.

    “Of course we are ready. We need these type of challenges. We face difficulties with the injuries we have, the calendar. This is the challenge we have, to take a step forward,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

    “People went to sleep at 4am in Greece when they played at 10pm. Arrive, recover with 35 or 40 degrees in Greece. Come back, arrive here late, and then it’s this game, tomorrow’s game, today we cannot train,” the manager said.

    Read Full Preview: Man City ready to face Newcastle after Super Cup success, says Guardiola

  • August 19, 2023 23:23
    Man City vs Newcastle United

    Stay Tuned for live updates from the 2023 Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at the Ettihad stadium in Manchester.

