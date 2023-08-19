Man City vs Newcastle, Live Score; Premier League 2023: MCI 0 - 0 NEW; City with early control of the ball

Key Updates
- August 20, 2023 00:429’
Grealish and Walker holding the width for the defending champions. Foden dropping into the midfield from the right, finding space between the midfield and defence.
- August 20, 2023 00:396’ MCI 0 - 0 NEW
Newcastle with its first attack of the game. Trippier and Almiron double up on the right wing but the flag goes up again.
- August 20, 2023 00:374’
City with control of possession as expected. Walker finds some room on the right wing but is flagged offside.
- August 20, 2023 00:351’ MCI 0 - 0 NEW
Early injury concern for Fabian Schar. Landed awkwardly on his shoulder following a clash with Haaland.
- August 20, 2023 00:33Kick-off!
Both teams in their home kits ahead of the clash at the Ettihad. Manchester City get us underway!
- August 20, 2023 00:25First home game since the historic treble!
- August 20, 2023 00:19Can he score again tonight?
- August 20, 2023 00:04The Magpies are here
- August 19, 2023 23:54Earlier today in the Premier League
- August 19, 2023 23:46The Croatian star is here
- August 19, 2023 23:34Lineup are out!
Manchester City: Ederson, Walker (C), Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, Foden, Grealish, Alvarez, Haaland
Newcastle United: Pope, Tripper (C), Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno G, Tonali, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak
- August 19, 2023 23:31Live Streaming info
Where can I watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United?
The Premier League match between Man City and Newcastle will be telecast live on Star Sports Select and Select HD. The game will also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
- August 19, 2023 23:29Back the Ettihad
- August 19, 2023 23:28Preview
Manchester City will be ready for its Premier League game with Newcastle United on Saturday despite having played in the UEFA Super Cup in Athens on Wednesday, manager Pep Guardiola said.
After its penalty shootout win over Sevilla, the City manager sarcastically thanked the Premier League for arranging the Newcastle game on Saturday.
Yet he said his side would be ready for the match at the Etihad Stadium, despite obvious fatigue.
“Of course we are ready. We need these type of challenges. We face difficulties with the injuries we have, the calendar. This is the challenge we have, to take a step forward,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday.
“People went to sleep at 4am in Greece when they played at 10pm. Arrive, recover with 35 or 40 degrees in Greece. Come back, arrive here late, and then it’s this game, tomorrow’s game, today we cannot train,” the manager said.
Read Full Preview: Man City ready to face Newcastle after Super Cup success, says Guardiola
- August 19, 2023 23:23Man City vs Newcastle United
Stay Tuned for live updates from the 2023 Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at the Ettihad stadium in Manchester.
Latest on Sportstar
- Man City vs Newcastle, Live Score; Premier League 2023: MCI 0 - 0 NEW; City with early control of the ball
- Premier League: Tottenham beats Manchester Utd in Postecoglou’s first home game
- World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Aboobacker ends 14th in Triple Jump, India trio fails to advance; Sable, Shaili crash out; India results Day 1
- TOT 2-0 MUN, Premier League HIGHLIGHTS: Tottenham defeats Manchester United at home
- UAE thrashes New Zealand to win second T20
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE