Man City vs West Ham LIVE streaming info, Premier League 2023-24: When where to watch MCI v WHU; Predicted Lineups

Manchester City stands on the brink of a historic fourth successive Premier League title, but Arsenal lies in wait hoping for a last-gasp slip from the leaders on Sunday.
Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering team goes into the final day of the season with a two-point lead over second-placed Arsenal thanks to an eight-game winning streak.
City, which host West Ham knowing a win will seal the title, is the hot favourite to set a new standard for dominance in English football.
Guardiola’s men have dropped just six points since mid-December, in draws against Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal.
PREDICTED LINEUPS
Manchester City: Ortega (gk), Walker, Diaz, Akanji, Gvardiol, Rodri, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Haaland
West Ham United: Areola (gk), Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson, Soucek, Alvarez, Kudus, Wrad Porwse, Paqueta, Bowen
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When will the Premier League 2023-24 match between Manchester City and West Ham United start?
Where to watch the Premier League 2023-24 match between Manchester City and West Ham United?
