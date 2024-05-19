MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Man City vs West Ham LIVE streaming info, Premier League 2023-24: When where to watch MCI v WHU; Predicted Lineups

All you need to know about the Premier League 2023-24 match being between Manchester City and West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Published : May 19, 2024 06:32 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Guardiola’s men have dropped just six points since mid-December, in draws against Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal.
Guardiola’s men have dropped just six points since mid-December, in draws against Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Guardiola’s men have dropped just six points since mid-December, in draws against Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal. | Photo Credit: AP

PREVIEW

Manchester City stands on the brink of a historic fourth successive Premier League title, but Arsenal lies in wait hoping for a last-gasp slip from the leaders on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering team goes into the final day of the season with a two-point lead over second-placed Arsenal thanks to an eight-game winning streak.

City, which host West Ham knowing a win will seal the title, is the hot favourite to set a new standard for dominance in English football.

Guardiola’s men have dropped just six points since mid-December, in draws against Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Guardiola’s men eye historic Premier League title on final matchday

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Manchester City: Ortega (gk), Walker, Diaz, Akanji, Gvardiol, Rodri, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Haaland

West Ham United: Areola (gk), Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson, Soucek, Alvarez, Kudus, Wrad Porwse, Paqueta, Bowen

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Premier League 2023-24 match between Manchester City and West Ham United start?
The Premier League 2023-24 match between Manchester City and West Ham United will kick off at 8:30 PM IST on May 19, Sunday, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Where to watch the Premier League 2023-24 match between Manchester City and West Ham United?
The Premier League 2023-24 match between Manchester City and West Ham United can be watched on the Star Sports Network in India and the Sky Sports Network in the United Kingdom.
The match can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester City /

West Ham United /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Arsenal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arsenal vs Everton LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch ARS v EVE in Premier League?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Man City vs West Ham LIVE streaming info, Premier League 2023-24: When where to watch MCI v WHU; Predicted Lineups
    Team Sportstar
  3. Inter Miami vs DC United Live Score, MLS: MIA 0-0 DC, Messi, Suarez held by visitors at half-time after lightning delays kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru trumps Chennai Super Kings to clinch final playoff spot
    N. Sudarshan
  5. RCB vs CSK IPL 2024, Bengaluru weather forecast live updates: Match resumes after rain interruption; No overs lost
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Arsenal vs Everton LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch ARS v EVE in Premier League?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Man City vs West Ham LIVE streaming info, Premier League 2023-24: When where to watch MCI v WHU; Predicted Lineups
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League final matchday: Liverpool hope for Klopp’s happy farewell, Man United desperate for European spot
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arsenal vs Everton: Gunners hope to dethrone Man City for Premier League title on final matchday
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manchester City vs West Ham: Guardiola’s men eye historic Premier League title on final matchday
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arsenal vs Everton LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch ARS v EVE in Premier League?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Man City vs West Ham LIVE streaming info, Premier League 2023-24: When where to watch MCI v WHU; Predicted Lineups
    Team Sportstar
  3. Inter Miami vs DC United Live Score, MLS: MIA 0-0 DC, Messi, Suarez held by visitors at half-time after lightning delays kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru trumps Chennai Super Kings to clinch final playoff spot
    N. Sudarshan
  5. RCB vs CSK IPL 2024, Bengaluru weather forecast live updates: Match resumes after rain interruption; No overs lost
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment