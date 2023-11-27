MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Man Utd’s Garnacho can be ‘something special’ says Fernandes

Garnacho gave a glimpse of his vast potential with a brilliant overhead kick to inspire United’s 3-0 win in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Goodison Park.

Published : Nov 27, 2023 16:33 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United celebrate victory at full-time following the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on November 26, 2023 in Liverpool, England.
Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United celebrate victory at full-time following the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on November 26, 2023 in Liverpool, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United celebrate victory at full-time following the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on November 26, 2023 in Liverpool, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bruno Fernandes says Alejandro Garnacho’s wonder goal in Manchester United’s victory against Everton proved the Argentine teenager can be “something special”.

Garnacho gave a glimpse of his vast potential with a brilliant overhead kick to inspire United’s 3-0 win in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Goodison Park.

Showing outstanding ingenuity and technique to conjure the breath-taking strike, the 19-year-old showed why his United team-mate Fernandes believes he has the ability to become one of the world’s best players.

“It’s amazing, something out of this world, I think,” United captain Fernandes said.

ALSO READ: La Liga 2023-24: Avoiding relegation was Girona’s goal this season, now Spanish title contender has bigger dreams

Garnacho marked the goal by copying former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration.

Fernandes cautioned that it is too early to suggest Garnacho can emulate Ronaldo’s remarkable career, but he expects great things from his young teammate, who arrived from Atletico Madrid in 2020.

“Probably, he’s watching too much Cristiano clips! We all know that he’s a big fan. Still, a long way for him to be like Cristiano, but he’s getting his steps,” Fernandes said.

“He wants to be something special in the world of football, and I think he has the capability to do that, but he has to do more than that goal!”

Garnacho was not the only impressive United teenager in action at Goodison Park, with fellow FA Youth Cup winner Kobbie Mainoo flourishing on his first Premier League start.

The 18-year-old midfielder recently recovered from the injury he sustained during United’s pre-season tour and produced a performance that belied his tender years.

ALSO READ: Inzaghi hopes for Sanchez return as Inter face demanding December

“I talk always about Kobbie,” Fernandes said. “I think he’s a special player too.

“Obviously, people will not talk as much as they will about Garnacho because Garnacho scores goals, does assists and everything. But what he puts on the game, what he gives to the team, it’s known to anyone.

“I think he has great players in front of him to learn from because he plays with one of the best in the world like Casemiro.

“That’s probably the best capability he has because he wants to learn every time. He’s eager to listen to everyone to get better and better.”

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Alejandro Gomez /

Bruno Fernandes

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL auction purse left: How much money do 10 teams have ahead of December 19 auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. The Doctor back on track: MotoGP legend Rossi to do full world endurance season
    Reuters
  3. Man Utd’s Garnacho can be ‘something special’ says Fernandes
    AFP
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: Tamil Nadu beats Bengal by 5 wickets, Karnataka steady in chase of 144
    Team Sportstar
  5. MotoGP: Marini replaces Marc Marquez at Honda on a two-year deal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Man Utd’s Garnacho can be ‘something special’ says Fernandes
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Bentancur back on Tottenham’s lengthy injury list
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Ten Hag hails Garnacho wonder goal but says too soon for Rooney, Ronaldo comparisons
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Garnacho’s outrageous goal helps United beat Everton 3-0 amid protests
    AP
  5. Premier League: Aston Villa beats injury-hit Tottenham 2-1 to move just 2 points off the lead in the Premier League
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL auction purse left: How much money do 10 teams have ahead of December 19 auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. The Doctor back on track: MotoGP legend Rossi to do full world endurance season
    Reuters
  3. Man Utd’s Garnacho can be ‘something special’ says Fernandes
    AFP
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: Tamil Nadu beats Bengal by 5 wickets, Karnataka steady in chase of 144
    Team Sportstar
  5. MotoGP: Marini replaces Marc Marquez at Honda on a two-year deal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment