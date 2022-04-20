Man City vs Brighton LIVE Premier League: Gundogan, Mahrez starts for City

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion being played at the at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

11:30 pm- Starting lineups out!

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Stones, Laporte, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Cucurella, Dunk, Mac Allister, Mwepu, Gross, Welbeck, March, Caicedo, Veltman

Manager: Graham Potter

MATCH PREVIEW

While Liverpool has laid down the challenge with a thumping 4-0 win over Manchester United, defending champion City will have an opportunity to reclaim its top spot when it hosts Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Liverpool is a point ahead of City after having played a game more. Brighton registered successive 1-0 wins away to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotpsur, and Liverpool would hope the Seagulls could make life difficult for Pep Guardiola's City.

"The challenge is the same as the last two weeks, the same, one points ahead. Every game a final, challenge and fight until the end," Guardiola told ahead of the Brighton game.

"Knowing the situation we have right now for the problems we had for many parts of the season makes me so satisfied. Analyse, remember what we are as a team and go forward."

When and where to watch?