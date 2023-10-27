MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester United is hard to beat and goals will come, says Ten Hag

United has been far from convincing, especially at Old Trafford where it lost two of its last three league games and beat Brentford thanks to stoppage-time goals from Scott McTominay.

Published : Oct 27, 2023 20:52 IST , Manchester - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Manchester United’s head coach Erik ten Hag gives instructions to his players during the Champions League group A match between Manchester United and Copenhagen at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United’s head coach Erik ten Hag gives instructions to his players during the Champions League group A match between Manchester United and Copenhagen at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Dave Thompson/ AP
infoIcon

Manchester United’s head coach Erik ten Hag gives instructions to his players during the Champions League group A match between Manchester United and Copenhagen at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Dave Thompson/ AP

Manchester United has been inconsistent and has struggled to score goals this season but the Old Trafford club are pulling in the right direction, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday ahead of its Premier League derby against Manchester City on Sunday.

United has been far from convincing, especially at Old Trafford where it lost two of its last three league games and beat Brentford thanks to stoppage-time goals from Scott McTominay.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Manchester derby special but also just another fixture says Guardiola

But Ten Hag’s side have won its last three matches in all competitions and the Dutch manager was upbeat ahead of the clash with the treble winners.

“We are back where we wanted to be. This is a hard team to beat, they find a way to win. So we’re going in the right direction,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“We have a way to go, I see positives and I also see negatives. We are not consistently in positions at the level we can be where we show in games.... We don’t take benefit in the attacking transition moments.”

United is eighth in the table and one of its biggest issues has been the lack of goals. It has scored only 11 in the league -- the fewest by teams in the top half.

“At the moment, (we are) six points back (from City) so we have to catch up. We know we have to progress the team, to make developments. It has to do with the cooperation, the movement around it, we have to work on that,” Ten Hag said.

“The cooperation has to click, but we showed this week some examples where there are so many overload positions... and we don’t net or don’t even hit the target.”

“We don’t have time to train this, we give some coaching and I’m convinced with the quality from our players that they will go and score more goals.”

Ten Hag said Aaron Wan-Bissaka has resumed training after a thigh injury and Casemiro is in a “race against the clock” to be fit.

The club is also talking to the Football Association over Alejandro Garnacho’s social media post in which he used gorilla emojis in a picture with Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana.

“I’m not concerned... but what you see, and I want to emphasise, is that we are united. You saw that with the post of Andre,” Ten Hag said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Manchester United /

Manchester City /

Erik ten Hag

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United is hard to beat and goals will come, says Ten Hag
    Reuters
  2. Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE score, World Cup 2023: SA 194/4 (31); Markram, Miller complete fifty-run partnership vs PAK
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2023-24: KBFC 0-1 OFC, Sachin makes double save, Mauricio goal keeps Juggernauts ahead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, October 27
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Cup 2023 most wickets after PAK vs SA: Zampa continues at top; Jansen jumps to second spot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Manchester United is hard to beat and goals will come, says Ten Hag
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Manchester derby special but also just another fixture says Guardiola
    Reuters
  3. Pochettino unhappy about Chelsea’s Christmas Eve game
    Reuters
  4. Bobby Charlton comments made by two Man City fans don’t represent us, says Pep Guardiola
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Too early for Spurs title race talk, says Postecoglou
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United is hard to beat and goals will come, says Ten Hag
    Reuters
  2. Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE score, World Cup 2023: SA 194/4 (31); Markram, Miller complete fifty-run partnership vs PAK
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2023-24: KBFC 0-1 OFC, Sachin makes double save, Mauricio goal keeps Juggernauts ahead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, October 27
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Cup 2023 most wickets after PAK vs SA: Zampa continues at top; Jansen jumps to second spot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment