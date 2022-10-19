Manchester United vs Spurs, Premier League live streaming info: When, where to watch, predicted XI, head-to-head

Manchester United will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League on Thursday at the Old Trafford in Manchester.
With the Premier League’s top two — Arsenal and Manchester City — inactive this week, third-place Tottenham will look to take advantage when the team heads to Manchester United for the standout match of the midweek round.
Tottenham would climb above City into second place, a point behind north London rival Arsenal, with a win.
The Harry Kane-Heung min Son duo, having being involved in 15 goals directly for Tottenham this season, will be a litmus test for the unsettled United defense.
Predicted XI
Manchester United: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo
Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Richarlison, Son, Kane