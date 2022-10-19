Premier League

Manchester United vs Spurs, Premier League live streaming info: When, where to watch, predicted XI, head-to-head

Here is all you need to know about the English Premier League clash between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur happening at the Old Trafford, Manchester.

19 October, 2022 10:33 IST
With nine goals and an assist in the 10 league games that he has featured in, Harry Kane will be the player to watch out for in this fixture.

With nine goals and an assist in the 10 league games that he has featured in, Harry Kane will be the player to watch out for in this fixture.

Manchester United will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League on Thursday at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

With the Premier League’s top two — Arsenal and Manchester City — inactive this week, third-place Tottenham will look to take advantage when the team heads to Manchester United for the standout match of the midweek round.

Tottenham would climb above City into second place, a point behind north London rival Arsenal, with a win.

The Harry Kane-Heung min Son duo, having being involved in 15 goals directly for Tottenham this season, will be a litmus test for the unsettled United defense.

Predicted XI

Manchester United: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Richarlison, Son, Kane

Head-to-head (Premier League, since 1993)
Total matches: 68
Manchester United: 38
Tottenham Hotspur: 10
Draws: 12
Last five meetings
19 June 2020 – Tottenham Hotspur 1 – 1 Manchester United
04 October 2020 – Manchester United 1 – 6 Tottenham Hotspur
11 April 2021 – Tottenham Hotspur 1 – 3 Manchester United
30 October 2021 – Tottenham Hotspur 0 – 3 Manchester United
12 March 2022 – Manchester United 3 – 2 Tottenham Hotspur
Where to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur EPL match?
The Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur EPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
When does Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur EPL match start?
The Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur EPL match will start at 12:45am IST on Thursday.

