Manchester United vs Spurs, Premier League live streaming info: When, where to watch, predicted XI, head-to-head

Manchester United will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League on Thursday at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

With the Premier League’s top two — Arsenal and Manchester City — inactive this week, third-place Tottenham will look to take advantage when the team heads to Manchester United for the standout match of the midweek round.

Tottenham would climb above City into second place, a point behind north London rival Arsenal, with a win.

The Harry Kane-Heung min Son duo, having being involved in 15 goals directly for Tottenham this season, will be a litmus test for the unsettled United defense.

Predicted XI

Manchester United: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Richarlison, Son, Kane

Head-to-head (Premier League, since 1993) Total matches: 68 Manchester United: 38 Tottenham Hotspur: 10 Draws: 12 Last five meetings 19 June 2020 – Tottenham Hotspur 1 – 1 Manchester United 04 October 2020 – Manchester United 1 – 6 Tottenham Hotspur 11 April 2021 – Tottenham Hotspur 1 – 3 Manchester United 30 October 2021 – Tottenham Hotspur 0 – 3 Manchester United 12 March 2022 – Manchester United 3 – 2 Tottenham Hotspur