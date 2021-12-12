Football EPL EPL Man United reports positive COVID-19 tests ahead of PL game The people who tested positive were sent home before training and the Premier League was notified as United is scheduled to play Brentford on Tuesday. AP 12 December, 2021 22:59 IST United played Norwich away on Saturday, winning 1-0, and the whole traveling group tested negative in routine tests. - GETTY IMAGES AP 12 December, 2021 22:59 IST Some players and staff members at Manchester United reported positive tests for the coronavirus on Sunday.The people who tested positive were sent home before training and the Premier League was notified. The rest of the squad trained and practice was adjusted to individual and non-contact sessions.United is scheduled to play Brentford in the Premier League on Tuesday.READ: Man Utd's De Gea says Lindelof breathing issue left him worried Tottenham had a coronavirus outbreak last week, forcing the postponement of two of its games — including a match at Brighton in the Premier League.British newspaper The Sun was the first to report the positive tests at United.United played Norwich away on Saturday, winning 1-0, and the whole traveling group tested negative in routine tests. Read more stories on EPL. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :