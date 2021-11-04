Football EPL EPL Manchester United's Varane faces month out with hamstring injury The 28-year-old France international started the Champions League match against Atalanta as part of United's three-man central defence partnership, but had to be replaced in the opening half. Reuters 04 November, 2021 11:03 IST Manchester United Raphael Varane's walks off injured during the UEFA Champions League Group F match against Atalanta on Tuesday. - Getty Images Reuters 04 November, 2021 11:03 IST Manchester United defender Raphael Varane sustained a hamstring injury in the Champions League draw with Atalanta on Tuesday and will be out for around a month, the club said on Wednesday.The 28-year-old France international started the match as part of United's three-man central defence partnership, but had to be replaced in the opening half.Varane only returned to the team for last weekend's 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur after overcoming a groin injury sustained on international duty last month.READ: Ronaldo's brace earns United a late point against Atalanta He completed a reported 34 million-pound ($46.5 million) move to United from Real Madrid this summer.United drew 2-2 with Atalanta thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's two goals and tops Group F with seven points after four matches.It takes on local rival Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday before the international break. Read more stories on EPL. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :