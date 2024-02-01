MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Forest loans Rodrigo Ribeiro from Sporting on deadline day despite overspending sanctions

Forest started deadline day with the loan signing of 18-year-old striker Rodrigo Ribeiro from Portuguese club Sporting in a deal that could become permanent at the end of the season.

Published : Feb 01, 2024 15:59 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
Rodrigo Ribeiro during the 2022 UEFA European Under-17 Championship
Rodrigo Ribeiro during the 2022 UEFA European Under-17 Championship | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Rodrigo Ribeiro during the 2022 UEFA European Under-17 Championship | Photo Credit: AFP

Being under the threat of a heavy English Premier League sanction for overspending isn’t stopping Nottingham Forest from being busy in the transfer market once again.

Forest started deadline day in England with the loan signing of 18-year-old striker Rodrigo Ribeiro from Portuguese club Sporting on Thursday in a deal that could become permanent at the end of the season.

On Wednesday, the club signed United States midfielder Gio Reyna, also on loan, for the rest of the season.

Along with Everton, Forest was referred last month to an independent commission for breaching the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability regulations. The clubs admitted to sustaining losses above the permitted threshold for the last three seasons — a maximum of 105 million pounds ($133 million) — and could be punished with a fine or a points deduction.

Forest’s charge came after a 2022-23 season — its first in the league after a 23-year absence — when the club made an unprecedented 21 offseason signings at a cost of $160 million. It also spent heavily in the second-tier Championship in a bid to get promoted.

Premier League: Chelsea needs confidence on the road, says manager Pochettino

Maybe that explains why Forest has been settling for loan moves for young players in this window. Reyna, who arrived from Borussia Dortmund, is 21 while Ribeiro is aged 18 and has already played in the Champions League with Sporting.

Premier League clubs have been unusually quiet in this transfer window, perhaps more careful with their spending in light of the charges against Everton and Forest.

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Nottingham Forest /

Sporting CP

