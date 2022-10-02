Premier League

Pep Guardiola: ‘Manchester City has future strategy without me’

Pep Guardiola has won four Premier League titles since joining Manchester City as manager in 2016. He will be out of contract in 2023 and his future at the club remains unresolved.

Reuters
02 October, 2022 08:38 IST
02 October, 2022 08:38 IST
Guardiola’s City, second in the league standings, hosts sixth-placed United later on Sunday.

Guardiola’s City, second in the league standings, hosts sixth-placed United later on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Pep Guardiola has won four Premier League titles since joining Manchester City as manager in 2016. He will be out of contract in 2023 and his future at the club remains unresolved.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said the Premier League club knows the right steps to go forward even if he leaves at the end of the current season.

Guardiola, who has guided City to four Premier League titles, four League Cups and the FA Cup, will be out of contract in 2023 and his future at the club remains unresolved.

Asked what City's future would look like if he did not sign a contract extension, Guardiola told reporters, "the club knows exactly what is the next step."

Also Read
Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League: LIVE streaming info, preview, predicted XI, head to head

"No one can see the problems (of the future), but I am 100% convinced," the Spaniard added, speaking ahead of City's clash against rival Manchester United.

"They know what the strategy is, what they have to do right now, tomorrow and next season. When the club depends on one person, we have a problem. If the club just depends on Pep, it is because we have not done well.

"I never buy players, it is not my money. It is the club. The club is the most important word. Every decision we make is thinking about the club..."

City, second in the league standings, hosts sixth-placed United later on Sunday.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Tuchel, Conte play down feisty handshake after Premier League game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us