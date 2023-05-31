Premier League

Man City’s Guardiola named LMA, Premier League Manager of the Year

Guardiola led City to their fifth league crown in six seasons and the club are set to face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday and Inter Milan in the Champions League final a week later.

Reuters
Chennai 31 May, 2023 08:38 IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates after the match against Brighton and Hove Albion on May 24, 2023.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates after the match against Brighton and Hove Albion on May 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Pep Guardiola was named the League Managers Association (LMA) and Premier League Manager of the Year on Tuesday after guiding Manchester City to the Premier League title.

“I am at an incredible football club and without all of the support that I have had throughout my time here, this would not have been possible,” Guardiola said in a club statement.

Guardiola saw off competition from Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Roberto De Zerbi, Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe, Burnley’s Vincent Kompany and Plymouth Argyle’s Steven Schumacher to win the LMA award.

