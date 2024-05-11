MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2023-24: Everton secures fifth straight home win by beating relegated Sheffield United

Everton has signed off its season at Goodison Park by enjoying a jeopardy-free 1-0 victory over already-relegated Sheffield United in the English Premier League

Published : May 11, 2024 22:24 IST , Liverpool - 1 MIN READ

AP
Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the match between Everton FC and Sheffield United
Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the match between Everton FC and Sheffield United | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the match between Everton FC and Sheffield United | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Everton signed off its season at Goodison Park by enjoying a jeopardy-free 1-0 victory over already-relegated Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday..

Abdoulaye Doucoure’s first goal in five months ensured fans could, for the first time in a long time, savor their sendoff to the players, with all the anxiety reserved for matters off the field because of uncertainty over the sale of the club.

Twelve of the matchday squad will be either out of contract in the next month or entering their final year, with on-loan Leeds winger Jack Harrison — having played his last game for the club after sustaining an injury — and Dele Alli, who has not featured since August 2022, also set to depart.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2023-24: Gvardiol’s double against Fulham sends Manchester City to top of the table

Two others — Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana — are already being linked with other clubs, and 777 Partners’ proposed long-running takeover of the club appears to be on the brink of collapse.

Since the beginning of April, only Arsenal and Manchester City have more points than Everton’s 17. While this was typical end-of-season fare, it did not bother fans who have had to endure relegation escapes in their final home fixture in the previous two campaigns.

Victory took Everton to 40 points. Without being deducted eight points for financial breaches, the team would have been pushing for a top-half spot.

Sheffield United was already assured of finishing in last place and conceded its record 101st goal of the campaign.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

