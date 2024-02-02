MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: West Ham fight back to draw with Bournemouth after Phillips debut blunder

England midfielder Phillips, on loan from Manchester City, underhit an attempted backpass inside three minutes to give Dominic Solanke a tap-in for his 13th goal of the campaign.

Published : Feb 02, 2024 08:18 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
AFC Bournemouth’s Adam Smith (l) in action with West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus.
AFC Bournemouth’s Adam Smith (l) in action with West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

AFC Bournemouth’s Adam Smith (l) in action with West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus. | Photo Credit: Reuters

West Ham United debutant Kalvin Phillips gifted Bournemouth an early goal before the Hammers fought back to earn a 1-1 Premier League draw at the London Stadium on Thursday.

England midfielder Phillips, on loan from Manchester City, underhit an attempted backpass inside three minutes to give Dominic Solanke a tap-in for his 13th goal of the campaign.

West Ham manager David Moyes said Phillips was fine after the match and attributed the error to a lack of game time.

“As the game went on tonight, he was starting to get a bit better, starting to find his feet a little bit more, I thought he was just slow at the start of the game,” Moyes told reporters.

West Ham could have been two down but for a strong hand by Alphonse Areola to deny Antoine Semenyo, before Tomas Soucek spurned a good chance and headed over just before the break.

The hosts improved in the second half and equalised after 61 minutes through a James Ward-Prowse penalty, eventually awarded by VAR for Lloyd Kelly’s foul on Mohammed Kudus.

ALSO READ | Mainoo late show seals dramatic Man United win at Wolves

Phillips was replaced by striker Danny Ings as West Ham pushed for a win and created half-chances, though Bournemouth constantly carried a threat on the break.

The sides had to settle for a point each, however, and Bournemouth manager Adoni Iraola was happy enough.

“There’s a part where you have to value the point because we know it’s not easy to come to this stadium and get a result, but it’s true that, I think, if any of the teams deserved to win today it was Bournemouth,” he said.

Moyes also declared himself content with the result.

“I’m happy with a point, I’m not happy with the performance generally,” he said.

West Ham remained sixth in the table on 36 points and Bournemouth moved up to 12th place on 26.

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

West Ham United /

Bournemouth /

Dominic Solanke /

Kalvin Phillips /

David Moyes /

Alphonse Areola /

Danny Ings /

Mohammed Kudus

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Rohit & Co looks to bounce back; Toss updates, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: West Ham fight back to draw with Bournemouth after Phillips debut blunder
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Mainoo late show seals dramatic Man United win at Wolves
    Reuters
  4. La Liga: Real Madrid reclaims top spot as Joselu seals win at Getafe
    Reuters
  5. Davis Cup Qualifiers 2024: Sebastian Korda gives the US a 1-0 lead over Ukraine
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: West Ham fight back to draw with Bournemouth after Phillips debut blunder
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Mainoo late show seals dramatic Man United win at Wolves
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Forest loans Rodrigo Ribeiro from Sporting on deadline day despite overspending sanctions
    AP
  4. Premier League: Chelsea needs confidence on the road, says manager Pochettino
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Guardiola praise for Kompany after Man City beat Burnley
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Rohit & Co looks to bounce back; Toss updates, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: West Ham fight back to draw with Bournemouth after Phillips debut blunder
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Mainoo late show seals dramatic Man United win at Wolves
    Reuters
  4. La Liga: Real Madrid reclaims top spot as Joselu seals win at Getafe
    Reuters
  5. Davis Cup Qualifiers 2024: Sebastian Korda gives the US a 1-0 lead over Ukraine
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment