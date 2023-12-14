MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal boss Arteta escapes ban after referee rant

The Gunners’ boss was furious at the decision to let Anthony Gordon’s goal stand in a 1-0 Premier League loss at St James’ Park on November 4, labelling the verdict as “embarrassing” and a “disgrace”.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 22:41 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts during a match.
FILE PHOTO: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts during a match. | Photo Credit: Reuters / Piroschka Van De Wouw
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts during a match. | Photo Credit: Reuters / Piroschka Van De Wouw

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will face no punishment from England’s Football Association following his complaints about refereeing standards after a defeat by Newcastle last month.

The Gunners’ boss was furious at the decision to let Anthony Gordon’s goal stand in a 1-0 Premier League loss at St James’ Park on November 4, labelling the verdict as “embarrassing” and a “disgrace”.

Arteta was charged by the FA, which could have led to a touchline ban, but the case against the Spaniard was “not proven” according to an announcement on Thursday.

“An independent Regulatory Commission has found the charge against Mikel Arteta for an alleged breach of FA Rule E3.1 to be not proven,” said an FA statement.

“The manager was charged following various comments in media interviews after Arsenal’s Premier League game against Newcastle United on Saturday 4 November.

ALSO READ | Tottenham in the market for new centre back, says Postecoglou

“It was alleged that his comments constituted misconduct in that they were insulting towards match officials and/or detrimental to the game and/or brought the game into disrepute.”

Arteta subsequently said he would continue to speak out publicly against the use of VAR and the quality of officiating if he felt it fell below the required standard.

In its written reasons, the commission said language issues lay behind its decision to spare Arteta punishment after the Gunners boss had said: “The word ‘disgrace’...(which) has a very similar spelling and pronunciation to the Spanish ‘desgracia’...the Spanish word has connotations of misfortune, tragedy or bad luck rather than the connotations of the English equivalent which suggest contempt, dishonour or disrespect.

“While the English meaning may lead to interpretations of abuse or insult, this was not the intended meaning.”

For all Arteta’s unhappiness at the award of Gordon’s goal, English referees’ chief Howard Webb said the correct decision had been reached, with VAR right in not overturning the on-field call.

Arsenal issued a statement in support of Arteta the following day, although the Gunners avoided an FA charge for also questioning the capability of match officials.

Arteta is now free to return to the dugout for Arsenal’s visit of Brighton on Sunday, having served a one-match touchline ban during last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Aston Villa awarded for receiving three yellow cards this season.

Related stories

Related Topics

Arsenal /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Mikel Arteta /

Newcastle United /

FA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal boss Arteta escapes ban after referee rant
    AFP
  2. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 3rd T20I: Hendricks, Breetzka open for South Africa; Siraj bowls a maiden
    Team Sportstar
  3. Gukesh, Erigaisi take shot at final Candidates spots via Chennai Grand Masters Championship
    Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: Jitesh Sharma becomes fifth Indian to get out hit wicket
    Team Sportstar
  5. Serie A preview: Inter battles defensive woes ahead of Lazio clash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal boss Arteta escapes ban after referee rant
    AFP
  2. Premier League preview: Stumbling Man Utd haunted in trepidation ahead of Anfield trip
    Reuters
  3. Premier League clubs agree five-year limit on transfer fee amortisation
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Doucoure and Dobbin earn in-form Everton 2-0 win over Chelsea
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Bruno Fernandes apologises for Man Utd embarrassment against Bournemouth
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal boss Arteta escapes ban after referee rant
    AFP
  2. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 3rd T20I: Hendricks, Breetzka open for South Africa; Siraj bowls a maiden
    Team Sportstar
  3. Gukesh, Erigaisi take shot at final Candidates spots via Chennai Grand Masters Championship
    Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: Jitesh Sharma becomes fifth Indian to get out hit wicket
    Team Sportstar
  5. Serie A preview: Inter battles defensive woes ahead of Lazio clash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment