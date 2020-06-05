Football EPL EPL Liverpool cleared to win Premier League at Anfield Aston Villa and Sheffield United will resume the Premier League from a three-month long coronavirus-enforced break on June 17. AFP 05 June, 2020 18:00 IST The Premier League season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. - Getty Images AFP 05 June, 2020 18:00 IST Premier League leader Liverpool could claim a first title for 30 years at Anfield after the initial batch of fixtures of the restart was announced on Friday.Jurgen Klopp's men, with a commanding 25-point lead at the top of the table, were just two wins away from clinching the title before coronavirus forced the suspension of football in March.Liverpool's first match back is against Everton on June 21. The Merseyside derby is due to take place at Goodison Park, less than a mile from Anfield, but a venue has not been confirmed by the Premier League.READ | Chelsea poised to beat Liverpool for £53 million Werner: Report Crystal Palace will then visit Anfield three days later.Wins in both of those matches would guarantee Liverpool's first English top-flight title since 1990.But if Manchester City loses at home to Arsenal on June 17, the Reds would be champion if they beat Everton.Liverpool City Council's safety advisory group will meet next week to make a decision on whether the game can go ahead at Goodison or should be moved to a neutral venue.All remaining 92 Premier League games this season will be played behind closed doors, but there are fears that hosting the game in Liverpool could encourage supporters to congregate around stadiums.Palace's trip to Anfield will kick off at 2015 local time (1915 GMT).The only other match that could be moved to a neutral venue from the first three rounds of fixtures is Liverpool's visit to City on July 2.WATCH| Van Dijk and Alisson Liverpool's most important players: Heskey The mayor of Liverpool, Joe Anderson, voiced fears that “there would be many thousands of people who would turn up outside Anfield” on the day Liverpool's long wait for a league title was ended.That has been disputed by the club, which said it has engaged with supporters' groups to make sure social-distancing guidelines are followed.Aston Villa will host Sheffield United in the first match of “Project Restart”, followed by Arsenal's trip to City on June 17.Manchester United's visit to Tottenham will spearhead the first full round of matches spread over four days from June 19 to 22.Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “We know it won't be the same without our loyal supporters in stadiums but, together with our broadcast partners, we are able to ensure fans can watch or listen to each match live from home.”“I am delighted we are able to take another positive step towards the season returning in just under two weeks' time,” he added.READ| Black Lives Matter: Liverpool players take a knee in solidarity FixturesWednesday, June 17Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United (1700)Manchester City vs. Arsenal (1915)Friday, June 19Norwich vs. Southampton (1700)Tottenham vs. Manchester United (1915)Saturday, June 20Watford vs. Leicester (1130)Brighton vs. Arsenal (1400)West Ham vs. Wolverhampton (1630)Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace (1845)Sunday, June 21Newcastle vs. Sheffield United (1300)Aston Villa vs. Chelsea (1515)Everton vs. Liverpool (1800)Monday, June 22Manchester City vs. Burnley (1900)Tuesday, June 23Leicester vs. Brighton (1700)Tottenham vs. West Ham (1915)Wednesday, June 24Manchester United vs. Sheffield United (1700)Newcastle vs. Aston Villa (1700)Norwich vs. Everton (1700)Wolverhampton vs. Bournemouth (1700)Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace (1915)Thursday, June 25Burnley vs. Watford (1700)Southampton vs. Arsenal (1700)Chelsea vs. Manchester City (1915)Saturday, June 27Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (1130)Sunday, June 28Watford vs. Southampton (1530)Monday, June 29Crystal Palace vs. Burnley (1900)Tuesday, June 30Brighton vs. Manchester United (1915)Wednesday, July 1Bournemouth vs. Newcastle (1700)Arsenal vs. Norwich (1700)Everton vs. Leicester (1700)West Ham vs. Chelsea (1915)Thursday, July 2Sheffield United vs. Tottenham (1700)Manchester City vs. Liverpool (1915) Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos