Premier League referees body to review goalline error in Sheffield vs Villa match: Report The Premier League referees body will look into the goalline glitch that cost Sheffield United a goal in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Aston Villa. Reuters LONDON 19 June, 2020 09:12 IST Sheffield United players inquire referee Michael Oliver about the goalline clearance by Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland. - reuters Reuters LONDON 19 June, 2020 09:12 IST Premier League referees will review the goalline technology failure that denied Sheffield United a clear goal in their 0-0 draw at Aston Villa on Wednesday, the BBC reported on Thursday.In the league's first match after a 100-day hiatus due to the COVID-19 crisis, Villa keeper Orjan Nyland carried the ball over his own line in a defensive mix-up just before halftime.Referee Michael Oliver, pointing to his watch, looked to indicate that the technology had not verified the ball had crossed the line, despite TV replays showing it was a goal, and there was no intervention from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR)."Under the IFAB protocol, the VAR is able to check goal situations, however due to the fact that the on-field match officials did not receive a signal, and the unique nature of that, the VAR did not intervene," the PGMOL said in a statement.READ: Hawk-Eye apologises after goalline error costs Sheffield win at Villa "However, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited, the body responsible for match officials in English professional football, will now discuss how a similar incident in the future can be handled," the BBC said.Hawk-Eye, which operates the goalline system, apologised for the failure saying the seven cameras in the stands around the goal area were obstructed by the keeper, defender and post.