Football EPL EPL Quick turnaround leaves Arteta scrambling for injury cover Granit Xhaka picked up a knock, Pablo Mari sustained an Achilles problem and David Luiz was sent in the match against Manchester City. Reuters 18 June, 2020 14:22 IST Mikel Arteta-led Arsenal is ninth in the league with 40 points from 29 matches. - Getty Images Reuters 18 June, 2020 14:22 IST Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he cannot dwell on Wednesday's 3-0 defeat at Manchester City as he has to focus on getting his starting lineup ready for their next Premier League game on Saturday after seeing two players injured and one sent off.Midfielder Granit Xhaka picked up a knock early in the match and centre back Pablo Mari sustained an Achilles problem later in the first half. David Luiz, who came on for Mari, was sent off in the 49th minute after conceding a penalty.“We have to see who we have available to get that starting 11 after the injuries we got tonight,” Arteta, whose side visit Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, told Arsenal's website.“The boys made a great effort here playing with for so long with 10 men after three months. So let's recover first and then tomorrow we can start to think about that.”Arteta said that he had left Mesut Ozil out of his squad for “tactical reasons” having picked the German playmaker regularly before the COVID-19 disruption.“I need players in other positions so I decided to leave him out,” Arteta told reporters.Arsenal is ninth in the league with 40 points from 29 matches. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos