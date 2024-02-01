MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Tottenham scores three in 8 minutes to beat Brentford 3-2

Premier League: Tottenham moved above Aston Villa into fourth place in the standings, courtesy of goals scored.

Published : Feb 01, 2024 08:04 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
Tottenham Hotspur’s Brennan Johnson celebrates scoring their second goal against Brentford.
Tottenham Hotspur’s Brennan Johnson celebrates scoring their second goal against Brentford. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Tottenham Hotspur’s Brennan Johnson celebrates scoring their second goal against Brentford. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Darts was the focus almost as much as the football when Tottenham Hotspur scored three goals in a frantic eight-minute spell early in the second half to fight back for a 3-2 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Neal Maupay’s 15th-minute goal gave Brentford the lead and the French striker celebrated by gesturing the throw of a dart. It appeared to mock the usual goal celebration of Tottenham playmaker James Maddison, who confronted Maupay about it near the centre circle and didn’t look too happy.

“I just said to him he probably hasn’t scored enough goals of his own over the last few years to have his own celebration so he probably had to copy mine,” Maddison said, laughing.

It clearly fired up Tottenham’s players, who did the same celebration after goals by Destiny Udogie in the 48th, Brennan Johnson in the 49th and Richarlison in the 56th.

In a post on Instagram, Maupay wrote that he “went a bit early” with his darts celebration before aiming a dig at Maddison.

“Gutted we couldn’t get the win,” he wrote. “More goals and less relegations in my career than James Maddison.”

Ivan Toney pulled a goal back in the 67th after benefitting from Udogie’s misguided back-pass, but Tottenham held on after late pressure from Brentford.

“They are a good team and we got riled up,” Johnson said. “In the second half, we were able to focus.”

Tottenham moved above Aston Villa into fourth place in the standings, courtesy of goals scored.

