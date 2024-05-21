MagazineBuy Print

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino leaves Premier League side on mutual consent: Reports

Mauricio Pochettino has parted ways with Premier League side Chelsea with immediate effect, according to multiple reports from England.

Published : May 21, 2024 23:37 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mauricio Pochettino with Chelsea players, after their 2-1 win against Bournemouth in their last Premier League match.
Mauricio Pochettino with Chelsea players, after their 2-1 win against Bournemouth in their last Premier League match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Mauricio Pochettino with Chelsea players, after their 2-1 win against Bournemouth in their last Premier League match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

