WATCH: The story of the Arsenal Invincibles

Watch the documentary on the Arsenal invincibles -- a team that will forever be remembered in Premier League history.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
29 March, 2020 13:39 IST

Arsenal's incredible 2003-04 Premier League campaign saw it remain unbeaten.   -  Getty Images

Played 38, won 26, drew 12, lost exactly none. The Arsenal invincibles will forever be remembered in Premier League history for doing the unthinkable, going a whole season unbeaten.

Watch the story of the Gunners' incredible 2003-04 Premier League campaign.

 

 

