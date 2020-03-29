Football EPL EPL WATCH: The story of the Arsenal Invincibles Watch the documentary on the Arsenal invincibles -- a team that will forever be remembered in Premier League history. Team Sportstar 29 March, 2020 13:39 IST Arsenal's incredible 2003-04 Premier League campaign saw it remain unbeaten. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 29 March, 2020 13:39 IST Played 38, won 26, drew 12, lost exactly none. The Arsenal invincibles will forever be remembered in Premier League history for doing the unthinkable, going a whole season unbeaten.Watch the story of the Gunners' incredible 2003-04 Premier League campaign. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos