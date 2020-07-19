Football EPL EPL Watford sacks manager Pearson with two games to play: Reports Nigel Pearson-led Watford has won just two games since the Premier League restarted, while racking up four defeats and a draw. Reuters 19 July, 2020 21:20 IST Nigel Pearson was appointed as Watford's manager in December. - Getty Images Reuters 19 July, 2020 21:20 IST Premier League struggler Watford has sacked manager Nigel Pearson with two games of the season remaining, the BBC and other British media reported on Sunday.Pearson joined Watford in December, overseeing an uptick in form, but the club has struggled since the league restarted in June after an enforced suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Watford, which is 17th in the table on 34 points, three above the relegation zone, was beaten 3-1 at West Ham United on Friday and ends its league campaign with games against second-placed Manchester City and 10th-placed Arsenal.Pearson's team has won two games since the restart, while also racking up four defeats and a draw. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos