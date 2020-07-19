Watford sacks manager Pearson with two games to play: Reports

Premier League struggler Watford has sacked manager Nigel Pearson with two games of the season remaining, the BBC and other British media reported on Sunday.

Pearson joined Watford in December, overseeing an uptick in form, but the club has struggled since the league restarted in June after an enforced suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watford, which is 17th in the table on 34 points, three above the relegation zone, was beaten 3-1 at West Ham United on Friday and ends its league campaign with games against second-placed Manchester City and 10th-placed Arsenal.

Pearson's team has won two games since the restart, while also racking up four defeats and a draw.