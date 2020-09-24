EPL

Wilfred Ndidi could be out for three months, says Leicester's Rodgers

The 23-year-old Nigeria international sustained the injury in Sunday's 4-2 Premier League win over Burnley and didn’t feature in the 2-0 home defeat by Arsenal in the League Cup on Wednesday.

Reuters
24 September, 2020 15:20 IST

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi filled in as a makeshift centre back for Leicester in its victories over West Bromwich Albion and Burnley.   -  Getty Images

Reuters
24 September, 2020 15:20 IST

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi could be sidelined for up to three months with an abductor injury, manager Brendan Rodgers said.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international sustained the injury in Sunday's 4-2 Premier League win over Burnley and didn’t feature in the 2-0 home defeat by Arsenal in the League Cup on Wednesday.

“We are just waiting to hear more on that, but he could be anything between six and 12 weeks,” Rodgers told reporters.

“It is an abductor injury — it may have come off the bone which could be a nasty injury, so we will wait to see if needs an operation — if it does then it will be 12 weeks.”

Ndidi had filled in as a makeshift centre back for Leicester in its victories over West Bromwich Albion and Burnley.

Rodgers' side faces Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

  Dugout videos

 Related