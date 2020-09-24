Football EPL EPL Wilfred Ndidi could be out for three months, says Leicester's Rodgers The 23-year-old Nigeria international sustained the injury in Sunday's 4-2 Premier League win over Burnley and didn’t feature in the 2-0 home defeat by Arsenal in the League Cup on Wednesday. Reuters 24 September, 2020 15:20 IST Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi filled in as a makeshift centre back for Leicester in its victories over West Bromwich Albion and Burnley. - Getty Images Reuters 24 September, 2020 15:20 IST Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi could be sidelined for up to three months with an abductor injury, manager Brendan Rodgers said.The 23-year-old Nigeria international sustained the injury in Sunday's 4-2 Premier League win over Burnley and didn’t feature in the 2-0 home defeat by Arsenal in the League Cup on Wednesday.“We are just waiting to hear more on that, but he could be anything between six and 12 weeks,” Rodgers told reporters.“It is an abductor injury — it may have come off the bone which could be a nasty injury, so we will wait to see if needs an operation — if it does then it will be 12 weeks.”Ndidi had filled in as a makeshift centre back for Leicester in its victories over West Bromwich Albion and Burnley.Rodgers' side faces Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos