Euro 2024: How is Bellingham playing in England vs Switzerland despite facing UEFA ban for obscene gesture?

Jude Bellingham has been named in England’s starting lineup of its quarterfinal clash against Switzerland despite facing ban for an offensive gesture in his team’s win over Slovakia at Euro 2024.

As a consequence the Real Madrid midfielder was fined for 30,000 euros ($32,500) by UEFA.

UEFA on Friday imposed a one-game ban for Bellingham but said it “is not immediately enforced and is subject to a probationary period” of a year.

Which means Bellingham has been banned for one game, but he can take it whenever he wants in one year and obviously the star attacking midfielder did not opt to do that in England’s crucial knockout clash.

UEFA said the punishment was “for violating the basic rules of decent conduct” in the Slovakia game.

Bellingham previously denied suggestions he gestured toward the Slovakia bench.

“An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight,” Bellingham wrote on X.

UEFA also fined England a total of 11,000 euros ($11,900) for crowd disturbances and the “lighting of fireworks” at the Slovakia game.

- With inputs from AP