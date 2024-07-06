MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: How is Bellingham playing in England vs Switzerland despite facing UEFA ban for obscene gesture?

Jude Bellingham got into trouble for an offensive gesture he did after scoring a stoppage-time equaliser against Slovakia in the 2024 European Championships on June 30.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 20:50 IST , DUESSELDORF - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Jude Bellingham.
England’s Jude Bellingham. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

England’s Jude Bellingham. | Photo Credit: AP

Jude Bellingham has been named in England’s starting lineup of its quarterfinal clash against Switzerland despite facing ban for an offensive gesture in his team’s win over Slovakia at Euro 2024.

FOLLOW | LIVE: ENGLAND VS SWITZERLAND EURO 2024 SCORE AND UPDATES

As a consequence the Real Madrid midfielder was fined for 30,000 euros ($32,500) by UEFA.

UEFA on Friday imposed a one-game ban for Bellingham but said it “is not immediately enforced and is subject to a probationary period” of a year.

Which means Bellingham has been banned for one game, but he can take it whenever he wants in one year and obviously the star attacking midfielder did not opt to do that in England’s crucial knockout clash.

UEFA said the punishment was “for violating the basic rules of decent conduct” in the Slovakia game.

Bellingham previously denied suggestions he gestured toward the Slovakia bench.

“An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight,” Bellingham wrote on X.

UEFA also fined England a total of 11,000 euros ($11,900) for crowd disturbances and the “lighting of fireworks” at the Slovakia game.

- With inputs from AP

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Who are Indian Olympic medallists participating in Paris 2024?
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE England vs Switzerland score, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Lineups out; Bellingham, Foden start in ENG v SUI
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Why is Xherdan Shaqiri not starting in England vs Switzerland?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: How is Bellingham playing in England vs Switzerland despite facing UEFA ban for obscene gesture?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, July 6: Bhambri-Olivetti pair ousted from Wimbledon
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Why is Xherdan Shaqiri not starting in England vs Switzerland?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: How is Bellingham playing in England vs Switzerland despite facing UEFA ban for obscene gesture?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Why is Trent Alexander-Arnold not playing in England vs Switzerland?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Uruguay vs Brazil, Copa America 2024: Three key battles to look out for in URU v BRA quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Spain’s Pedri to miss rest of European Championship due to knee injury
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Who are Indian Olympic medallists participating in Paris 2024?
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE England vs Switzerland score, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Lineups out; Bellingham, Foden start in ENG v SUI
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Why is Xherdan Shaqiri not starting in England vs Switzerland?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: How is Bellingham playing in England vs Switzerland despite facing UEFA ban for obscene gesture?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, July 6: Bhambri-Olivetti pair ousted from Wimbledon
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment