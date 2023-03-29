Football

Euro 2024 qualifier: Swiss continues strong start with 3-0 win over Israel

Switzerland continued its convincing start to the Euro 2024 qualifiers with a 3-0 home win over Israel on Tuesday on the back of a 5-0 success away against Belarus at the weekend.

Reuters
29 March, 2023 11:16 IST
29 March, 2023 11:16 IST
Switzerland’s Ruben Vargas is challenged by Israel’s Mahmoud Jaber, left, and Eli Dasa during the Euro 2024 qualifying group I match.

Switzerland’s Ruben Vargas is challenged by Israel’s Mahmoud Jaber, left, and Eli Dasa during the Euro 2024 qualifying group I match. | Photo Credit: AP

Switzerland continued its convincing start to the Euro 2024 qualifiers with a 3-0 home win over Israel on Tuesday on the back of a 5-0 success away against Belarus at the weekend.

Switzerland continued its convincing start to the Euro 2024 qualifiers with a 3-0 home win over Israel on Tuesday on the back of a 5-0 success away against Belarus at the weekend.

Ruben Vargas put them 1-0 ahead at halftime and Zeki Amdouni and Silvan Widmer added two more goals soon after the break at the Geneva Stadium for a six-point haul from their opening two games in Group I.

Vargas took advantage of hesitation in the Israeli defence to volley the ball home for the opening goal in the 39th minute.

Also Read
Euro 2024 qualifier: Croatia beat Turkey thanks to Kovacic double

The Swiss then added two quick goals when the match resumed as Amdouni, making his full debut, pounced on a parry by goalkeeper Omri Glazer to score in the 48th minute and Widmer headed home from an inch-perfect pass over the Israeli defence from Denis Zakaria four minutes later.

Switzerland was awarded a penalty in the 28th minute when Cedric Itten went down under a challenge from Neta Lavi but after a lengthy VAR check referee Nikola Dabanovic of Montenegro overturned his own decision.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us